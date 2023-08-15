Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets, August 26

Saturday, August 26, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

LeClaire Levee, 117 South Front Street, LeClaire IA

With more than 250 Corvettes from across the county expected to attend the eagerly awaited event, the city of LeClaire's annual Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets will be held at the LeClaire Levee on August 26, the day-long happening boasting raffle drawings, a color guard ceremony, an awards presentation, and much more.

Hosted by the not-for-profit organization FOR VETS, Vettes on the River – Vettes Supporting Vets will donate all of its raised funds to Quad City veterans’ organizations. Among this year's corporate sponsors are Bruce Enterprises, Eriksen Chevrolet, Cassatt Drywall, Zarubas Salon, Haffarnan & Associates, LLC – American Family Insurance, Sears Manufacturing, Quad City Performance, and Dan Dolan Homes, and both registrants and spectators are invited to enjoy shopping, dining, touring and all LeClaire has to offer while showing off or admiring the gathered Corvettes.

This year's Vettes on the River gates will open on Saturday at 8 a.m., the same time that marks the starts of Breakfast at the Levee Pavilion hosted by Big Dave & Holly’s. Corvette registration will also take place between 8 and 10:30 a.m., with raffle drawings, a silent auction, and a 50/50 all starting at 9 a.m. There will be a Call to Assemble at 10:15 a.m. followed by the color guard ceremony at 10:30 a.m., when Lunch at the Levee Pavilion, also hosted by Big Dave & Holly’s, will take place at the south end of the LeClaire Levee. In addition, a flag-raising ceremony by Vietnam veterans will take place at 10:30 a.m., designed to salute all veterans and active military.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Riverboat Twilight is offering 90-minue sightseeing cruises for $22, with additional cruises scheduled for 1:30 and 4 p.m. (More details and tickets are available by visiting RiverboatTwilight.com.) And after guests enjoy several hours of viewing hundreds of classic Corvettes, the day's awards presentations begin at 3 p.m., with the recipients of the 50/50 drawing, raffle items, and silent auction announced alongside the bestowment of the “C” Class Veterans’ Choice Awards, LeClaire Mayor’s Choice Award, and donation presentation to Vietnam veterans.

For the uninitiated, the Chevrolet Corvette is a line of American two-door, two-seater luxury sports cars, manufactured and marketed by General Motors, under the Chevrolet marque, since 1953. Over the course of eight generations, the Corvette is noted for its performance; distinctive styling, lightweight fiberglass or composite bodywork and competitive pricing. Since the cessation of Ford and Chrysler's competitors, the Corvette is the only two-seat sports car produced by a major United States auto manufacturer and serves as Chevrolet's halo car.

Vehicle registration in this year's Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets is a minimum donation of $25, admission is free for spectators, and more information on the day is available by visiting VettesOnTheRiver.com.