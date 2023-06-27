2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, July 13 through 15

Thursday, July 13, through Saturday, July 15

Iowa 80 Truck Stop, 755 West Iowa 80 Road, Walcott IA

Making its eagerly awaited July 13 through 15 return, the 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop will showcase more than 175 exhibits, displays, games, cookouts, fireworks, local and national country and rock musicians, and even a beauty contest for trucks in celebration of America's big rigs and those who drive them.

Headlining Thursday's festivities is a 7 p.m. concert with the high-energy Midwestern tribute artists of Electric Shock: The AC/DC Show. Over the years, Electric Shock has played various festivals, music venues, casinos, and special events across Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and has performed as the opening act for Heart, Blue Oyster Cult, Firehouse, Head East, Drowning Pool, Lynch Mob, and Hairball. Thursday will also boast a 5 p.m. set with the hard-rock cover band Got Your Six, playing favorites from the '90s and '00s; the Super Truck Beauty Contest Antique Truck Display opening at 10 a.m.; the Iowa Pork Chop Cook-out starting at 11 a.m. (and taking place every day of the Jamboree); the Trucker Olympics from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and a day-ending fireworks display.

On Friday, the 7 p.m. concert headliners for the Truckers Jamboree are the country musicians of Shenandoah, the group having thus far released nine albums, two of which have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Shenandoah has also charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the number-one hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994. Friday's live-music sets begin at 5 p.m. with a performance by the local country-rock talents of Dirt Road Rockers, with additional events including the 10:30 a.m. Trucker's Best Friend Pet Contest; a 2:30 p.m. 100th Birthday Party for the 1923 Mack AB; and another fireworks display beginning at dusk.

For the final day of the Truckers Jamboree, Saturday's 1 p.m. concert headliners are the beloved area musicians of the Dani Lynn Howe Band, whose repertoire performs everything including classic rock, 80s, 90s, alternative, country, pop, and oldies. Prior to the weekend's events ending at 5 p.m., the Super Truck Beauty Contest Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m., with the Antique Truck Plaque Presentation taking place at 4 p.m.

Each day of the 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree will also boast games, antique trucks on display, food and beverage vendors, and more, admission is free, and additional information is available by calling (563)284-6961 and visiting Iowa80TruckStop.com.