WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow, December 16

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

For World Wrestling Entertainment fans wanting to celebrate the holidays watching some the organization's fiercest talents in action, Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK will host the eagerly anticipated WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow, its December 16 arrival boasting a sure-tio-be-thrilling Triple Main Event featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins versus Drew McIntyre versus Shinsuke Nakamura.

As a singles main event, Rollins (born Colby Daniel Lopez ) became a five-time world champion in WWE, having won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, WWE Universal Championship twice, and the World Heavyweight Champion once. He has also held the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship both twice each, making him the promotion's 29th Triple Crown Champion and 19th Grand Slam Champion, as well as the second wrestler to accomplish the latter twice under the revised 2015 format. In addition, Rollins is also currently the only wrestler to hold the NXT Championship, the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship, as well as the only wrestler to compete in three inaugural WWE championship matches (NXT, Universal, and World Heavyweight).

Rollins topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's PWI 500 list of the top 500 wrestlers in the world three times (in 2015, 2019, and 2023), and was named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2022. Rollins is the only wrestler to cash in a Money in the Bank contract at a WrestleMania event, and also holds the record for the single longest televised TV match in WWE history, performing for 65 minutes straight, while defeating John Cena and Roman Reigns in the same night.

Born Andrew McLean Galloway IV, Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre began his career in the United Kingdom in 2001. He signed a development contract with WWE in 2007, when he was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling. Under the character The Chosen One, he worked on SmackDown on 2009, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship. Between 2014 and 2017, he worked under his real name on several promotions across the world, and notably wrestled on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he was a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and one-time Impact Grand Champion In 2017, he would return as Drew McIntyre to WWE, being assigned to NXT and winning the NXT Championship. Upon returning to WWE's main roster in 2018, he won the Raw Tag Team Championship, the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, and the WWE Championship in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 36. He is the first and only British world champion in WWE and the 31st Triple Crown champion.

Vividly unrestrained and expressive, Japanese wrestler Nakamura portrays a wildly random and erratic mixed martial arts enigma, emotionally charged by the sound of violins. Prior to his main roster debut in WWE, Nakamura competed in the company's NXT brand, where he became a two-time NXT Champion. In January of 2018, Nakamura won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match, and later won the WWE United States Championship twice. He won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in 2019 at Extreme Rules, making him the second wrestler (behind Chris Jericho) to hold both WWE and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. Nakamura is also a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Cesaro. From July 2021 to October of the same year, Nakamura dubbed himself King Nakamura due to being in possession of the King of the Ring crown, although he never won the tournament, instead defeating reigning King of the Ring Baron Corbin in a "Battle for the Crown" match. Overall, Nakamura is a five-time world champion in professional wrestling.

With the event also boasting a Street Fight match between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor, as well as Kevin Owens and LA Knight versus Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, the WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow lands in Moline on December 16, admission to the 7:30 p.m. amphitheater event is $24.50 to $124.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena,com.