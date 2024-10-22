2024 Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, November 1 through 3

Friday, November 1, through Sunday, November 3

QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island IL

One of the area's most eagerly anticipated sales events returns to Rock Island's QCCA Expo Center November 1 through 3, as Melting Pot Productions, Inc. presents this year's autumnal 2024 Antique Spectacular Vintage Market Quad Cities, allowing hunters of vintage goods an all-weekend opportunity to shop for a wide range of quality antiques.

Whether shoppers have a new interest in vintage and repurposed items for decorating their home or have been collecting antiques for years, the Antique Spectacular, in its 30th year, has something to interest every collector, with a sold-out lineup of outstanding vendors showcasing unique merchandise from around the world. Available items during the three-day event include: furniture, pottery, country needs, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, rugs, vintage textiles, and period pieces – a treasure trove of options that, per the event's Web site, provide "a timeless vintage treasure that is new to you."

Melting Pot Productions, Inc. promoter Kimberly Schilling has been producing antique shows since 1995, and has developed a foundation for success built on the integrity of demanding quality antiques and collectibles. The leading producer of antique shows in the Midwest, Melting Pot also presents bi-annual antique markets in Des Moines and Cedar Falls, and currently boasts a patron list of more than 20,000. Patrons can check out and register on the event's Web site to print a dollar-off admission coupon.

Hours for the latest Antique Spectacular Village Market Quad Cities are 4 to 8 p.m. on November 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 3. Admission is $10 for a weekend pass, parking at the QCCA Expo Center is free, and more information is available by calling (712)326-9964 and visiting AntiqueSpectacular.com.