2024 Credit Island Throwback Fest, August 31

Saturday, August 31, 4 p.m.

Credit Island, 220 West River Drive, Davenport IA

Promising patrons a nostalgic journey back to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, when the “Mississippi River Jams” and “Isle of Rock” festivals filled Credit Island with the sound of rock, the Davenport locale will host Common Chord's 2024 Credit Island Throwback Fest on August 31, offering guests a family-friendly concert and community festival, plus the annual delights of the Great River Ducky Derby.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the Saturday event will boast three exciting sets of music: the thrilling sounds of Einstein's Sister, the Beaker Brothers Band delivering an Allman Brothers tribute, and QC Rock Academy students rocking the island. Einstein’s Sister has had a national and international presence since emerging in the early ‘90s with a string of nationally critically-acclaimed hits, including “Learning Curves” and “Humble Creatures." The group has repeatedly played at national festivals, has opened for many national acts, and has had its music featured on multiple MTV and streaming shows, with their latest EP Exit Strategies mastered at Abbey Road Studios. For more than 15 years, the Beaker Brothers Band has been paying homage to the original jam bands of the late '60s and early '70s: the Allman Brothers, Clapton, Santana, Little Feat, Rolling Stones, James Gang, the Doors, Steely Dan, Neil Young, CCR, and many more. And the QC Rock Academy, which opened in 2011, offers lessons, group classes, and rock camps led by some of the best instructors in the area with years of experience and expertise, their programs available for ages seven to adult.

Before the evening concert gets underway, the Throwback Festival's Community Carnival will open at 4 p.m., where there will be food trucks, kids’ activities, games, a petting zoo, and more fun family activities near the Credit Island Lodge. And at 5 p.m., guests are encouraged to cheer on hundreds of rubber ducks as they race down the Mississippi at Common Chord’s Great River Ducky Derby fundraiser for music education. Winners will be announced once the first three ducks cross the finish line and are verified, with first place a $1,000 cash prize, second place a $500 cash prize, and third place a year of free Redstone Room admission for two. Spectators can enjoy the Great River Ducky Derby for free, while entry for the competition begins at $10 for a single duck, with discounts for more. Proceeds from the Ducky Derby support Common Chord’s music education programs, providing inclusive and accessible music education and enrichment experiences to kids all over the Quad Cities.

Attendees of the 2024 Credit Island Throwback Festival's evening concerts are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs, and tents, pop-ups, umbrellas, and other tall items are allowed, but must be placed further from the stage, behind the line marking “tent area." Food trucks will be on site, and guests can also bring their own drinks, with coolers (but no glass containers) permitted. Admittance to the festival is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.