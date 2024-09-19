2024 Jordbruksdagarna, September 28 and 29

Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bishop Hill IL

A variety of traditional craft demonstrations, live-music performances, food options, vendors, hands-on children's activities, and much more will be enjoyed in Bishop Hill, Illinois, during the 2024 agriculture-days celebration Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced "yord-brooks-dah-ga-na"), the September 28 and 29 event that will also boast a petting zoo, a book signing, a bake sale, and a concert of Swedish music with Johan Johansson & Friends.

In the village park each day, Bishop Hill artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal, make butter, and more. Vendors will also be selling baked goods, crafts, and additional food items and artworks in the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Musical performances each day at the gazebo will include Hammer & Pick playing at noon and 2 p.m., with performances by the Nordic Dancers at 1 and 3 p.m. A petting zoo is located in the northwest corner of the park.

Jordbruksdagarna is being celebrated not just in the park, however, but all throughout Bishop Hill. At the Colony School, the Old Settlers’ Association will be selling their famous Colony Stew from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Uncle Bud Apple Cider Slushie and Pop of the Morning will be next to the Carpenter Building serving food and drinks. Behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 4 p.m. each day, visitors, especially children, can try their hand at shelling corn, making bricks, pressing apples into cider, and creating a cornhusk doll. Visitors can explore Henry County’s agricultural heritage at the Henry County Historical Museum, where a variety of antique tractors and implements will be on display outdoors. Each day at the Henry County Historical Museum, the Bishop Hill Agricultural Association will conduct a kid pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m., have an antique tractor parade around town at noon, and then have demonstrations from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tractor people movers will also be available to transport people around town to experience many of the activities, museums, and stores that Bishop Hill has to offer.

On September 28 only, the Krans Kafe will be hosing Showbarn Creations Hat bar and Forever and a Day Jewelry bar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Steeple Building, enjoy the Swedish music of Johan Johansson & Friends at 10 a.m., and following that free performance, the BHHA Acting Troupe will perform their Bishop Hill Colony history skit On the Road Again! at the Steeple Building starting at 11 a.m. In the southwest corner of the park, TriCo Equestrian Center will have pony rides from noon to 3 p.m. for a fee. Author Mary Davidsaver will be showcased in a book-signing event at the Prairie Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, the Bishop Hill Methodist Church will be having a bake sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Steeple Building. Special activities continue on Sunday, September 29, with the Krans Kafe hosting Draw Me Bill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, there will be a Community Church Service in the park at 10 a.m. open to all.

Jordbruksdagarna is organized by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and supported by the Bishop Hill State Historic Site, Bishop Hill Agricultural Association, and VASA National Archives. The event is also partly funded by the Illinois Art Council, Nature’s Creations, State Bank of Toulon, Terra Form Power by Brookfield Renewable, Wilbur and Marilyn Nelson, River Valley Cooperative, Martin Tractor, Gold Star FS, Wyffels Hybrids, Peck Farms, Henry County Independent Insurance Agents Association. Regional Media is our major media sponsor. The Cambridge FFA, Galva FFA, and Galva Boy Scouts provided special assistance, along with many other volunteers.

For more information on this year's Jordbruksdagarna taking place on September 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, call (309)927-3899 and visit VisitBishopHill.com.