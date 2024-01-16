LeClaire Eagle Fest, January 20 and 21

Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21

Downtown LeClaire IA

Designed to offer the magical chance to see our national symbol in its natural habitat, the second-annual LeClaire Eagle Festival sponsored in part by the Riverboat Twilight will, on January 20 and 21, treat visitors to live eagle demonstrations and educational presentations, as well as opportunities to watch bald eagles soaring through the skies high above the Mississippi River.

“We were thrilled with the success of last year’s inaugural LeClaire Eagle Fest," said LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn. "Both the turnout and the feedback far exceeded our expectations! This year’s event promises the same opportunities for the general public to witness live bald eagles – once a rarity in this part of the country – and appreciate the natural grandeur of the Upper Mississippi River Valley."

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles typically migrate south from northern portions of North America to the Midwest in search of food, visiting this area from December to March. With an unmistakable plumage and a majestic wingspan, these iconic animals provide an extraordinary birdwatching opportunity. The LeClaire Eagle Fest will provide visitors with an unparalleled glimpse of how these birds of prey live in the wild.

“To see so many people fascinated with these incredible animals is extremely heartening, given the bald eagle’s history as a critically endangered species,” said wildlife photographer Ty Smedes, whose work has documented the bald eagle population’s rebound since conservation efforts in the 20th century. “This renewed interest shows the public is vested in protecting bald eagles and seeing our national symbol flourish in their own backyard. I’m honored and privileged to be involved with this amazing event for the second straight year and help spread awareness of our impact on the natural world.”

New this year, the event has added another wildlife photographer with stunning eagle photos and The RARE Group on January 21 at 12:30 p.m. Located in Iowa City, RARE (Raptor Advocacy, Rehabilitation, & Education) is a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation of birds of prey throughout Iowa. They will present on their rehabilitation and conservation efforts accompanied by two of their Avian Ambassadors, an eastern screech owl and a rough-legged hawk.

The two-day eagle extravaganza begins Saturday, January 20, as Historic Cody Road hosts ice sculptor Rob Storm, who will create three breathtaking works of art from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium (102 South Cody Road) for display at local businesses. On Sunday, January 21, the Celebration Center (229 North Cody Road) will host multiple eagle presentations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a hot cocoa bar (while supplies last) sponsored by Blackhawk Bank & Trust. The Sunday schedule will include more ice sculpting by Storm from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Among additional events on Sunday, the St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. presentations with live eagles. The World Bird Sanctuary has treated more than 21,000 injured birds and has helped organize conservation efforts on four continents. At noon and 3 p.m., internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will emcee and present stories about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale. And at 1:30 p.m., photographer Ty Smedes will speak about an often-unseen look at the lives of Iowa’s bald eagle population, from fishing to building nests and much more. Visitors are invited to find out how researchers track eagles’ movements and where the eagles come from, with second editions of Smedes’ book The Return of Iowa’s Bald Eagles available for sale and with author signatures.

Spotting scopes also will be available on the Celebration Center rooftop patio accompanied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing guests an up-close look at eagles and other birds from a safe distance. Businesses along Historic Cody Road will also host related events, activities, and displays. Vendors at the event include: LeClaire Community Library; World Bird Sanctuary; Buffalo Bill Museum, photographers Smedes and Steve Malmberg, The RARE Group, and Ellis.

The LeClaire Eagle Fest is sponsored by the Riverboat Twilight along with the Holiday Inn Express – LeClaire, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Ty Smedes Nature Photography, Fox Tales International, Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium, Bela, Bamboo Baby Boutique, LeClaire McDonalds, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, The Potter’s House, Cody Road Trading Post, Cody Road Coffee, Buffalo Bill Museum, First Central State Bank, Blackhawk Bank & Trust, and LeClaire, IA, Tourism.

For more information on the January 20 and 21 LeClaire Eagle Festival, visit VisitLeClaire.com/events/leclaire-eagle-festival.