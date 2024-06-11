2024 Quad City Air Show, June 22 and 23

Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23

Davenport Municipal Airport, 9010 North Harrison Street, Davenport IA

A popular summertime weekend event making a welcome return in 2024, the Quad City Air Show roars back above and throughout the Davenport Municipal Airport on June 22 and 23, this exhilarating aerial celebration featuring airborne performances, aerobatic teams, helicopters, squadrons, information booths, vendors, musical entertainment, and much more.

Among the exciting aerial performances will be the showcase for the Lockheed Martin/Boeing F-22 Raptor, an American single-seat, twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather stealth fighter aircraft developed for the United States Air Force (USAF). As a product of the USAF's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program, the aircraft was designed as an air superiority fighter, but also incorporates ground attack, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence capabilities. The prime contractor, Lockheed Martin, built most of the F-22's airframe and weapons systems and conducted final assembly, while program partner Boeing provided the wings, aft fuselage, avionics integration, and training systems. The aircraft's pilot is Captain Sam "RaZZ" Larson, whose interest in aviation was sparked by attending his first Quad City Air Show at only six months old.

The weekend will also feature a very special Navy Demo Two Ship EA-18G Growler Demonstration, with the Quad City Air Show honored to be one of only 10 air shows selected for this demonstration in 2024. The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite. Built to replace the EA-6B Prowler, the Growler is the first newly-designed electronic warfare aircraft produced in more than 35 years.

Additional weekend exhibitions will be delivered by: the KC Flyers Formation Team; Bob Carlton - Fox Jet; Randy Ball - MiG-17; Nathan Hammond - GhostWriter; Hot Streak Jet Truck; P47 Thunderbolt - Steve Hinton Jr.; the USAF Heritage Flight; and the USN Legacy Flight.

On Saturday, the musical headliner is country sensation Aaron Tippin, who has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number ones: 1992's "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," 1995's "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You," and 2000's "Kiss This." Tippin also charted the top-10 hits "You've Got to Stand for Something," "I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way," "My Blue Angel," "Workin' Man's Ph.D.," "For You I Will," and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly." The musician's concert on June 22 will begin at 6:15 p.m., and will be preceded by an 11 a.m. set with local favorites Hap Hazard and a 4:15 set with the AC/DC tribute artists of Electric Shock.

The Quad City Air Show's Kidspace will provide an inflatable play area, along with a variety of activities to keep children engaged and entertained, from face painting to arts and crafts. There will also be World War II aircraft and displays, as well as vendors as Saturday-night fireworks and a laser-light show.

Admission to the 2024 Quad City Air Show on June 22 and 23 starts at $30-50 per day and $20 for parking, with special rates for weekend passes and blocks of tickets. More information and tickets are available by visiting QuadCityAirShow.com.