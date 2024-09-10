Active Endeavors Heath & Fitness Expo and Quad Cities Marathon, September 21 and 22

Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

An eagerly awaited autumnal tradition will get the blood pumping on September 21 and 22, as the weekend brings with it the Vibrant Arena at the MARK's Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday followed by the 27th Quad Cities Marathon, presented by TBK Bank, on Sunday, the latter a Boston Marathon qualifier and the only such event in the country to incorporate six races, four cities, three bridges, two states, and one island.

On September 21, the Vibrant Arena at the MARK and Active Endeavors will host a number of preparatory events for Sunday's runners, with this year's expo boasting more than 40 booths featuring health-and-fitness products and information; official race merchandise; registration and packet pick-up for Sunday's varied races; and a number of guest presenters speaking between 1 and 4 p.m. The day will also feature the Treadmill Heroes Pump N' Run for Sunday's 5K, half, and full marathons; a 7:30 a.m. yoga and stretching session as Bass Street Landing; the Fleet Feet Shake-out Run (with refreshments following) at 8 a.m.; the 10 a.m. Rudy's Tacos One-Mile Walk/Run; a non-competitive, Happy Joe's Kids Micro-Marathon at noon; and a 2:30 p.m. runner's session with race director Joe Moreno, who will review the ins and outs of the Quad Cities Marathon course.

Meanwhile, on September 22, the TBK Bank's official Quad Cities Marathon events all get underway, with the full marathon, half-marathon, and relay race beginning at 7 a.m., and the 5K and 10K both starting at 7:15 a.m. A post-race party with chiropractic care, massages, music, food, drinks, a PR Bell, and more await the runners at the finish line, and award ceremonies will be held at the tent right of the stage area at 9 a.m. (for the Palmer 5K Run/Walk), 10 a.m. (for the Mel Foster Half-Marathon), 11 a.m. (for the XPAC 10K), 11:15 a.m. (for the TBK Bank Marathon), 11:25 a.m. (for the Rock Valley Physical Therapy 5-Person Relay), and 11:30 a.m. for the Treadmill Heroes events.

Admission to the September 21 Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo is free, with varying registration prices for the September 22 races, and more information on the weekend is available by visiting QCMarathon.org.