River Action's Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon, September 28

Saturday, September 28, 8 a.m.

Bass Street TMCA & Sylvan Boathouse, 1701 First Avenue, Moline IL

Outdoor adventurers are again invited to paddle, mountain bike, and run their way to the top in the eagerly anticipated, 19th Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon, the River Action-sponsored test of endurance set to take place on Saturday, September 28.

As in years past, Taming of the Slough is a challenging and rewarding competition for those passionate about boating, biking, and running, and will kick off at Moline's Bass Street YMCA & Sylvan Boathouse. The boating (by kayak or canoe) constitutes a 2.5-mile paddle in the Sylvan Slough. The biking features a short ride to Sylvan Island for a challenging mountain bike course returning to the Bass Street YMCA (2.5 miles paved, 5 miles off-road). The running, meanwhile, is covered with a 2-mile jaunt on the Arsenal Island. Participants can compete individually or as a team, and the race begins at 8 a.m.

In addition to the Adventure Triathlon, River Action's Three-Person Relay Corporate Challenge will pit three-person relay teams from local businesses against each other for the Corporate Challenge Trophy. Teams can compete for bragging rights against other local businesses, and for whichever team wins, its name will be forever etched onto the trophy that can be kept until next year's event, when the Taming of the Slough title must be defended. The day's awarded categories also include: Men’s and Women’s individual; Men’s and Women's Masters (ages 50-plus); Youth (under 18); 2-Team: Men, Women, and Co-ed, with two members completing all legs of the race, and 3-Team: Men, Women, and Co-ed, in which three members complete a relay of paddling, biking, and running.

Participants must provide their own equipment (bike, helmets, paddles, life jackets, kayak), with sites for kayak or canoe rental listed on River Action's Web site. Bike tires must be wider than 1.4 inches, and as the trails on Sylvan Island stay open during rain, the event will go on rain or shine, with only thunderstorms or dangerously high winds canceling the event.

For more information on the 19th Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon on September 28, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.