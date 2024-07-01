2024 Rock Island County Fair, July 16 through 20

Tuesday, July 16, through Saturday, July 20

Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline IL

Five days of outdoor fun will be on hand when East Moline's Rock Island Country Fairgrounds hosts the annual Rock Island County Fair July 16 through 20, offering patrons mornings, afternoons, and evenings filled with carnival rides, games, food vendors, animal shows, racing tournaments, 4-H events, live music performances, and exciting happenings scheduled for the nights' grandstand entertainment.

Stock-car races will kick off the 2024 Rock Island County Fair's grandstand events on July 16, with admission to the 7 p.m. event $5-12 and ages five and under free. On July 17, the grandstand series brings 7 p.m. quad races to fair-goers, while the July 18 grandstand entertainment boasts ViolaBoyz' annually awaited Truck & Tractor Pull. (Both events are $5-10, ages five and under free). July 19 brings with it a 7 p.m. presentation by the Micro Wrestling Federation: a full-scale, WWE-type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Fair-goers can expect pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action ($15 for bleacher seats, $48 for ringside). And the 2024 grandstand events conclude with the July 20 ViolaBoyz Demolition Derby ($10-15, ages five and under free.)

In addition to the grandstand events, the 2024 Rock Island County Fair will boast two evenings of live music starting at 8 p.m., with the country-leaning Dirt Road Rockers headlining a concert on July 19, and the rock two-fer of Zero Dark Thirty and Lynn Allen performing on July 20. Fair attendees with an interest in animals are invited to witness the miracles of the Bohnert Birthing Center, featuring Jersey heifers who are awaiting the birth of their precious calves, and where guests can also experience a milking simulation and learn about the dairy industry. The baby animal barn offers some of the cutest livestock you've ever seen, ranging from goats to ponies to rabbits, while the fair's sheep, goat, dairy cattle, beef cattle, hog, rabbit, poultry, and horse barns showcase animals throughout the week that have been cared for by dedicated local farmers.

And with additional events including the 2024 Rock Island County Fair Queen Pageant (featuring contestants in the age ranges of seven to nine, 11 to 14, and 16 to 21), a talent show, a full carnival, food and beverage vendors, games of skill, children's activities and more, there's sure to be something for everyone at this year's eagerly anticipated week-long event.

Entrance to the fairgrounds is free for all ages throughout the majority of fair week July 16 through 20, although a $5 gate fee will begin at 8 p.m. each night. For more information on events in the 2024 Rock Island County Fair, call (309)796-1620 and visit RockIslandFair.org.