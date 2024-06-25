2024 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, July 11 through 13

Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13

Iowa 80 Truck Stop, 755 West Iowa 80 Road, Walcott IA

Making its eagerly awaited July 11 through 13 return, the 44th Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop will showcase more than 175 exhibits, displays, games, cookouts, fireworks, local and national country and rock musicians, and even a beauty contest for trucks in celebration of America's big rigs and those who drive them.

Headlining Thursday's festivities is a 7 p.m. concert with Matt Stell, the country-music singer/songwriter whose latest EP One of Us was released last year. A Billboard sensation whose songs "Everywhere but On" and "Prayed for You" topped the U.S. Country Airplay charts, additional hits singles for Stell have included "That Ain't Me No More," "Man Made," and 2023's "Breakin' in Boots." Thursday will also boast a 5 p.m. set with alternative-country singer Royale Lynn; the Super Truck Beauty Contest Antique Truck Display opening at 10 a.m.; the Iowa Pork Chop Cook-out starting at 11 a.m. (and taking place every day of the Jamboree); the Trucker Olympics from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and a day-ending fireworks display.

On Friday, the 7 p.m. concert headliners for the Truckers Jamboree are the Nashville-based country artists of Blackhawk, whose debut single "Goodbye Says It All" was released in 1993 and peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) chart. Their first, self-titled album, meanwhile, was certified 2× Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, and the band is currently touring in support of their most recent album Blue Highway. Friday's live-music sets begin at 5 p.m. with a performance by country crooner Shane Profitt, with additional events that day including the 10:30 a.m. Trucker's Best Friend Pet Contest; a 2:30 p.m. 60th-anniversary celebration, and another fireworks display beginning at dusk.

For the final day of the Truckers Jamboree, Saturday's 1 p.m. concert headliners are the beloved area musicians of the Dani Lynn Howe Band, whose repertoire performs everything including classic rock, 80s, 90s, alternative, country, pop, and oldies. Prior to the weekend's events ending at 5 p.m., the Super Truck Beauty Contest Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m., with the Antique Truck Plaque Presentation taking place at 4 p.m.

Each day of the 44th Walcott Truckers Jamboree will also boast games, antique trucks on display, food and beverage vendors, and more, admission is free, and additional information is available by calling (563)284-6961 and visiting Iowa80TruckStop.com.