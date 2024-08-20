20 Aug 2024

2024 Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, August 31 and September 1

By Reader Staff

2024 Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix in downtown Rock Island -- August 31 and September 1.

Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1

Downtown Rock Island IL

A Labor Day-weekend tradition once again blasts into the District of Rock Island in this year's Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, the August 31 and September 2 event in which hundreds will cheer as participants, from one inch off the ground, traverse city streets at speeds approaching 100MPH.

Established in 1994, the Rock Island Grand Prix is one of the premier professional karting events in the world, and has played a part in building the careers of professional drivers including Graham Rahal, Nelson Philippe, Joey Hand, Scott Speed, Conor Daly, Philip Geibler, and Michelle Bumgarner. Drivers from coast to coast and Canada, Mexico, France, Colombia, England, Poland, Costa Rica, Argentina, Bermuda, Italy, Poland, and the Philippines have participated in what has become one of the largest and most popular kart-racing events in North America. More than 250 race teams set up shop in downtown Rock Island for a chance to win in dozens of individual racing categories, with the family-friendly event combining the thrill of professional racing with the energy of one of the Quad Cities' summertime festivals.

Sixteen years ago, the Phillipines' Michele Bumgarner became the first female driver to win at the Rock Island Grand Prix, emerging victorious in the TAG Senior Race. Californian Alex Speed won the coveted “King of the Streets” crown and took home a $4,000 prize, while Iowa's Johnny Johnson won the TAG SuperPro class and Steve Kilsdonk survived several on-track accidents to win the four-cycle Rumble at the Rock race. In 2015, Tony Neilson of Delmar, Iowa, won a single-session record six events, surpassing the previous record of five set in 1998. And during the 2018 Rock Island Grand Prix, not only did Quad Cities driver Morgan Schuler capture the two Yamaha Super Can races, but Quincy native Riley Scott notched two wins, including one over his father. The elder Scott, however, won the Briggs & Stratton 206 Masters race, marking the second time a father-son duo had won in the Rock Island event.

Rock Island is one of the few races in the country where two-cycle, four-cycle, gearbox, and vintage classes draw equal billing. Pro classes, with a cash purse, are featured for shifters, where, since 2000, Rock Island has hosted the King of the Streets race, one of the most coveted titles in North American karting, as well as the newer King of The Rock classes for Briggs & Stratton and 100cc two-cycle karts.

Admission to the 2024 Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix is free, though there are entry fees for race participants, and more information on the August 31 and September 1 event is available by calling (309)292-8133 and visiting RaceRockIsland.info.

