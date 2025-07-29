2025 Alternating Currents Festival, August 14 through 17

Thursday, August 14, through Sunday, August 17

Downtown Davenport IA, Downtown Bettendorf IA, and Downtown Rock Island IL

Taking place in three cities, two states, and more than 40 area locales, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island from August 14 through 17 – a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and the arts boasting more than 200 music performances, comedy sets, film screenings, local art displays, and family activities.

This one-of-a-kind event celebrates the creative vibe of the Quad Cities region, and Alternating Currents' 2025 lineup blends exciting new voices with festival favorites. It’s where music lovers discover rising artists; film enthusiasts encounter stories that spark meaningful conversations; and art, performance and comedy ignite personal connections and community pride. Each performance takes place in and around beloved local landmarks along the Mississippi riverfront, from iconic indie venues such as Sean Moeller’s Raccoon Motel, to the silent disco in the Skybridge, to unconventional pop-up stages including the loading dock behind the Mississippi River Distilling Company.

The 2025 music lineup brings fresh energy to Alternating Currents with a dynamic mix of newcomers such as Beeson, which delivers infectious, emotionally charged indie pop. Michael Wilbur, best known as the explosive saxophonist of Brooklyn-based trio Moon Hooch, brings his boundary-pushing blend of jazz, electronic, and experimental sound to Alternating Currents for the first time. Siri Lorece offers soulful, powerful vocal-driven performances, while Gully Boys bring raw, cathartic punk rock energy and Alborn adds a heavy rock edge. THOT Squad, meanwhile, delivers bold, high-energy hip hop, showcasing the genre diversity and inclusivity that defines the Alternating Currents experience.

Festival favorites Hembree and Post Sex Nachos make a highly anticipated return with both having outgrown their previous festival venues, now helping anchor the expanded outdoor block party stage at Davenport venue Common Chord. The Avey Grouws Band returns with their signature blend of blues, Americana and roots rock, while Me Like Bees and Running Man bring back the high-octane performances that made them fan favorites in past years. Because of this incredible momentum, the festival is launching a new outdoor block party on Second Street outside of Common Chord. What began as the Skybridge Courtyard Stage is evolving into a full-block party experience, allowing for larger performances, expanded family-friendly programming and even more ways to engage with the innovative pulse of downtown.

“Alternating Currents is where you find your vibe,” said festival director Alisha Espey. “When artists like Hembree and Post Sex Nachos outgrow every venue we've placed them in, that's something to celebrate - it means the community is showing up, discovering new favorites and demanding more. This year's expansion is a direct result of that excitement, and we can't wait to share what’s next. We're also inviting more community partners to join us in growing this incredible event.”

But Alternating Currents is about much more than live music. Art lovers converge to find awe-inspiring exhibits created by leading regional artists. Festival-goers are invited to get excited for interactive exhibits in which they can make personal connections that lead to unforgettable artistic experiences, as Alternating Currents is designed as a destination where you discover art that speaks to you, and a place to interact with the artists who poured their hearts and souls into each piece.

Alternating Currents' comedy lineup for 2025 brings bold energy and singular perspectives to the stage. Austin Black, now based in Denver, returns to the festival nearly a decade after graduating from Davenport West High School, where he was once taught by one of this year’s curators. Kristen Toomey, a Chicago powerhouse who recently dropped a Don’t Tell Comedy special, brings her trademark grit, fresh off appearances at Just for Laughs. Mike Baldwin, a 20-year veteran and winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, joins Jeanie Doogan, who will also appear at the Adler Theatre this fall as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour.

Other performers include Lauren Vino, Nate Abshire, Mike Lucas, Aaron Scarbrough, and Matt Lamb, while festival favorite Donny Townsend returns with his debut comedy album slated for release this summer. Also appearing are real-life comedy couples Josh and Aubree Plant and Damon Tucker and Mel Mackey, who perform regularly at Tomfoolery in Davenport.

If all that weren't enough, Alternating Currents is the Quad Cities' largest annual film festival. It features dozens of screenings from rising filmmakers, showcasing many of the best independent offerings and shorts. With a wide array of genres, filmmakers leverage the festival audience to make new contacts and promote their work. Alternating Currents is where film producers and enthusiasts come to connect, while showcasing the best of Midwest and independent filmmaking, and screenings this year will take place at Davenport's Figge Art Museum and The Last Picture House, the guests including popular area filmmaker and Road to Perdition authorMax Allan Collins.

The 2025 Alternating Currents festival schedule is live on the event's Web site, and the festival app inviites fans to start crafting their personal weekends of fun. “Alternating Currents is a festival you build for yourself,” said Espey. “The app gives you a first look at what’s coming to Downtown Davenport, and it’s just the beginning. Programming in Rock Island, Bettendorf, and other pop-up activations will be rolling out in the coming weeks. Whether you’re into indie film, live music, family-friendly fun, or street art, this festival is about discovering your vibe and experiencing something unexpected.”

For more information on Alternating Currents and the festival app, as well as a full schedule of events, visit AlternatingCurrentsQC.com.