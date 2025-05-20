Dino Days, May 31 and June 1

Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Those who love dinosaurs and all things Mesozoic will be in Putnam Museum & Science Center paradise when the venue welcomes families to the May 31 and June 1 celebration Dino Days – a family-friendly, specialty-ticketed weekend event boasting crafts, activities, a fossil dig, and screenings of a Jurassic “animated short” double feature.

During the Dino Days event, the Putnam transforms its Lardner Balcony into a “Jurassic-Style Park” for all sorts of fun activities and crafts. Guests can get ready to roar with excitement as they meet a paleontologist, uncover treasures at the Fossil Dig, unleash their inner artists with face painting, capture memories at the photo booth, and immerse themselves in dinosaur fun galore. This year, Putnam members will receive half-off general entry tickets, and VIP tickets will include a Dino Expedition T-shirt, a Mini Dig Kit, and access to the VIP lounge which will include a new virtual reality experience. The Putnam Museum & Science Center will also be making a dino-sized special announcement at the event.

Patrons' Dino Day tickets also include their choice of the thrilling movie T. Rex or the short-film Jurassic Double Feature (The Lost World and Return to the Lost World), playing in 3D in the venue's Giant Screen Theater.

The Putnam Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, brings to life a sense of place, time and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to our family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

Admission to the May 31 and June 1 Dino Days weekend is $18 for general admission, with Putnam members able to enter for $9 and VIP tickets available for $35. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.