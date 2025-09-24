2025 Garbage Glam: A Recycling Fashion Show, September 27

Saturday, September 27, 6 p.m.

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Initially inspired by the JUNKraft: Global Crisis of Plastic Pollution exhibit from two years ago, the Putnam Museum & Science Center's fundraiser Garbage Glam: A Recycling Fashion Show was born in 2023, and on September 27, the innovative event will enjoy its third-annual presentation with hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and some astonishing outfits largely or completely made from recyclable materials.

In 2023, the JUNKraft exhibit showcased a homemade raft that used 15,000 recycled plastic bottles for flotation. With no motor or support vessel, a two-man crew launched from Los Angeles and spent 13 weeks drifting to Hawaii. They planned to bring awareness to the more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic that are currently in the ocean.

In the spirit of waste and pollution awareness, the Garbage Glam Recycling Fashion Show was born in 2023. Seven designers had created impressive garments from recycled materials, and their models strutted the pieces down a catwalk in the Putnam Museum’s grand lobby. That same year, the fashion industry held a startling 97 million tons of waste. This included 18 million tons of leftover textiles, 2.5 million in chemical waste, and 3 million in packaging materials.

As a sustainability-focused venue, Davenport's Putnam Museum is committed to educating the public about the impact of modern culture and its place in the ecosystem. This year, the garments are expected to feature everything from plastic bottles to grocery bags, with each piece required to have at least 70-percent recycled materials. They tell the story of the prolific nature of single-use plastics and their detrimental effect on the environment.

This year, 11 models are expected to walk the runway, and they will be competing in two categories, Ready-to-Wear and Avante Garde, in which they will be judged on creativity, construction, and performance. This year’s Garbage Glam Fashion Show will be hosted by Onnica Marquez, an archivist at Davenport's St. Ambrose University. Marquez teaches courses in the Art History and Museum Studies program, her background making her the perfect guide for an evening that celebrates creativity, sustainability, and innovation.

“Garbage Glam is a celebration of human ingenuity and environmental responsibility," says Kelly Lao, VP of Museum Experience at the Putnam. "It’s where discarded materials become powerful symbols of hope, and fashion becomes a force for change. At the Putnam, we believe that when creativity meets conscience, we can inspire a future where sustainability is not just a goal, but a way of life.”

The 2025 Garbage Glam: A Recycling Fashion Show on September 27 will kick off at 6 p.m. with appetizers from Cheers & Graze with Charm, a local grazing and charcuterie artist. A cash bar with beer, wine, cocktails, and regular concession options will also be available. The fashion show itself begins at 7 p.m., admission is $25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Putnam.org.