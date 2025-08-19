Great River Ducky Derby and Steely Dane Concert, August 30

Great River Ducky Derby: Saturday, August 30, 6:30 p.m.

Steely Dane Concert: Saturday, August 30, 7 p.m.

Credit Island, 2200 West River Drive, Davenport IA

A delightful fundraiser for music education and an evening with exhilarating tribute rockers are on the August 30 agenda on Davenport's Credit Island, with Common Chord hosting the 2025 rendition of its popular Great River Ducky Derby, and joining the City of Davenport in presenting a Big 9 Concert Series night with the Steely Dan celebration Steely Dane.

With this year's Great River Duck Derby event, participants can help Common Chord celebrate its 21st anniversary by adopting a duck for $10 (or several, or many, at discounted rates) for a chance to win top prizes of $1,000 cash, $500 cash, or a year of free Redstone Room concerts for two. Proceeds from the Ducky Derby support Common Chord’s music education programs, providing inclusive and accessible music education and enrichment experiences to kids all over the Quad Cities. Participants can adopt their ducks online or at numerous in-person event this summer. Within two to three days after your adoption, you will receive an e-mail with your duck number(s) and more information about the event. Then, on August 30, you can cheer on your ducks as they race down the Mississippi River. Winners will be announced at the race and online, and absent victors will also be notified by phone or e-mail within two days.

Then at 7 p.m., the tribute artists of Steely Dane take the stage on Credit Island. In 2010, co-founders David Adler and David Stoler (The Steely Daves) thought it'd be a great idea to put together a tribute show for Steely Dan, featuring the best musicians in the Madison, Wisconsin music scene. (Madison is located in Dane County - hence the name.) The first Steely Dane show featured more than 30 of Madison's best rock and jazz musicians, and it sold out the High Noon Saloon. Since then, the band has trimmed down to the current 14-piece family that features a four-piece horn section, two female backup singers, two guitars, two keyboards, vibes, and percussion - all of the instruments necessary to recreate the amazing mixes of the Dan's albums and live performances. The band has won multiple awards for best tribute band, they've sold out theaters from Chicago to Minneapolis, and have packed summer festivals scattered throughout, as well. Their songbook features more than 50 songs from both Steely Dan and Donald Fagen's solo career, allowing them to play different shows night after night, including complete album shows.

The Great River Ducky Derby 2025 on Credit Island takes place on August 30 at 6:30 p.m., while the Steely Dane concert (featuring an opening set by students of the QC Rock Academy) takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Both events are free, lawn chairs are recommended, and more information is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.