2025 Iowa Arts Festival and Fine Art Fair, June 6 through 8

Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 8

Downtown Iowa City IA

A tradition of 40-plus years that has attracted more than 25,000 people each summer to downtown Iowa City, the Iowa Arts Festival and Fine Art Fair, from June 6 through 8, will showcase a wide array of visual artists from local and national levels. The weekend-long event will also feature a beverage garden, a variety of culinary delights, children’s activities, and thrilling live-music performances, including a Friday-night set with headliners The Original Pinettes Brass Band and Saturday's headliners Southern Avenue.

The 2024 Iowa Arts Festival opens on Friday, June 7, at 5 p.m., with the Art Fair showcasing more than 100 national visual artists and the Culinary Delights, Beverage Garden, and Fun Stops stations all providing plenty of early-evening entertainment. At 6 p.m., the popular talents of Tomar and the FC’s hit the stage. Then at 8 p.m., headliners The Original Pinettes Brass Band – the only all-female brass band in the universe – will bring heir bold sound and high-energy performance to Iowa City.

Founded in 1991 by Jefferey Herbert, The Original Pinettes Brass Band is composed of talented women, all born and raised in New Orleans and alumni of the historically black St. Mary’s Academy High School. The band has earned a reputation for their vibrant, powerful performances and a unique twist on the classic New Orleans brass band sound. The Original Pinettes have been a force in the brass band world, breaking barriers and defying expectations as the only all-female group of their kind. As they continue to break new ground in a male-dominated industry, The Original Pinettes are still on a mission to prove that music is a universal language, and their Iowa Arts Festival performance is presented as part of a grant through Chamber Music America.

Exhilarating live music continues in the Saturday, June 7 lineup, with the Iowa City Community Band performing at noon, Subatlantic playing at 1:30pm, The Trollies hitting the downtown stage at 4 p.m., and singer/songwriter Kevin Gordon performing at 6 p.m. The festival's 8 p.m. headliners, meanwhile, are Southern Avenue, the Blues Music Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, Memphis-based family band that plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless. They are known worldwide for their inclusive, message-driven songs fueled by hard-hitting grooves and electrifying guitar, and the ensemble's authentic and unfiltered original songs are a bold step in defining the future of Memphis music. They are among the most musically riveting and visually exciting live bands and are among the few “must see” acts on the scene today, with Jambase.com stating, “Southern Avenue is jaw-dropping. They are not to be missed.”

On Sunday, the 2025 Iowa Arts Festival boasts gifted musicians of the Tanya English Band at noon, Revolution Musical at 1:30 p.m., and Streamline Deluxe at 3 p.m. And all throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can explore an array of food vendors, enjoy street performances and a beverage garden, and experience the diverse art and culture that make the Iowa Arts Festival a beloved tradition. The festival will also feature an Emerging Artist Area, showcasing student and youth (ages 16-25) work on display Saturday and Sunday inside Old Capitol Mall.

With its hours 5 to 8 p.m. on June 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8, the 2025 Iowa Arts Festival’s Fine Art Fair will feature 112 fine artists representing 15 different states with artists coming from as far away as Florida. This year’s Fine Art Fair, sponsored by Metronet, features a wide variety of media and styles. From ceramics to photography, textiles to sculpture, festival-goers will experience a vibrant display of handmade works from Iowa, the Midwest, and beyond. The artists will be set up on Clinton Street, Washington Street and Dubuque Street.

Ceramic artist Jeanne Scott from Green Castle, Missouri, is a long-time participant in the Iowa Arts Festival. She received a bachelor’s degree in art history and studio art from Truman State University and has been working on her craft for 25 years. Her glazes are inspired by thirteenth-century ceramic art from China, Korea and Japan. And fiber artist Zitong Yin will be participating for the third year in a row and hails from Ankeny, Iowa. Yin designs and handcrafts fine leather handbags with each piece a one-of-a-kind work of art.

A map of the 2025 Iowa Arts Festival layout will be available at the event's Web site, along with more information about the Ped Mall Stage entertainment, participating fine artists, and other activities. Admission to downtown Iowa City's 2025 Iowa Arts Festival taking place from June 6 through 8 is free, and more information is available by visiting SummerOfTheArts.org/2025-iowa-arts-festival.