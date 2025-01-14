LeClaire Eagle Fest, January 18 and 19

Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19

Downtown LeClaire IA

Designed to offer the magical chance to see our national symbol in its natural habitat, the third-annual LeClaire Eagle Festival sponsored in part by the Riverboat Twilight will, on January 18 and 19, treat visitors to live eagle demonstrations and educational presentations, as well as opportunities to spot bald eagles in their natural habitat high above the Mississippi River.

“We were thrilled with the success of the first two years of the new LeClaire Eagle Fest. Both the turnout and the feedback far exceeded our expectations!” said LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn. “This year’s event promises the same opportunities for the general public to witness live bald eagles – once a rarity in this part of the country – and appreciate the natural grandeur of the Upper Mississippi River Valley.”

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles typically migrate south from northern portions of North America to the Midwest in search of food, visiting this area from December to March. With an unmistakable plumage and a majestic wingspan, these iconic animals provide an extraordinary bird watching opportunity. The LeClaire Eagle Fest will provide visitors with an unparalleled glimpse of how these birds of prey live in the wild.

“To see so many people fascinated with these incredible animals is extremely heartening, given the bald eagle’s history as a critically endangered species,” said wildlife photographer Ty Smedes, whose work has documented the bald eagle population’s rebound since conservation efforts in the 20th century. “This renewed interest shows the public is vested in protecting bald eagles and seeing our national symbol flourish in their own backyard. I’m honored and privileged to be involved with this amazing event for the second straight year and help spread awareness of our impact on the natural world.”

New this year in the event subtitled Eagles & Ice is the presentation “That’s Wild with Gary Metivier.” Metivier is an award-winning author of several children’s books and adult nonfiction books. He has also won several awards for his storytelling as a journalist and on his YouTube channel “The Heart of the Story with Gary Metivier.” Gary will be presenting and signing a new book he produced with Jay Wolf.

The two-day eagle extravaganza begins Saturday, January 18, as Historic Cody Road hosts ice sculptor Rob Storm, who will create three breathtaking works of art from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium (102 S. Cody Road) for display at local businesses. On Sunday, January 19, the Celebration Center located at 229 N. Cody Road in LeClaire will host multiple eagle presentations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a free hot cocoa bar (while supplies last) sponsored by Blackhawk Bank & Trust. The Sunday schedule will include more ice sculpting by Rob Storm from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m near EVI – Electric Vehicles of Iowa at 538 N. Cody Road.

Other events on Sunday at the Celebration Center include (schedule subject to change): 10:50 a.m. – Doors open to public / Vendors and kids’ activities / Hot cocoa bar; 11 a.m. – St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with live eagles; Noon — Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will emcee and present stories about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale; 12:30 p.m. – “That’s Wild with Gary Metivier” wildlife presentation; 1:30 p.m. – Photographer Ty Smedes will speak about an often-unseen look at the lives of Iowa’s bald eagle population, from fishing to building nests and much more; 2:30 p.m. – St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host another presentation with live eagles; 3:15 p.m. – Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will finish out the day with another captivating bald eagle story.

Spotting scopes also will be available on the Celebration Center rooftop patio accompanied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing guests an up-close look at eagles and other birds from a safe distance. Businesses along Historic Cody Road will also host related events, activities, and displays. Vendors at the event include: LeClaire Community Library; World Bird Sanctuary; Buffalo Bill Museum, Steve Malmberg, local photographer; Ty Smedes, photographer and presenter; “That’s Wild with Gary Metivier"; and Brian “Fox” Ellis, storyteller. Books and souvenirs will be available to purchase.

The LeClaire Eagle Fest is sponsored by the Riverboat Twilight along with the Holiday Inn Express – LeClaire, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Ty Smedes Nature Photography, Fox Tales International, Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium, LeClaire McDonalds, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, The Potter’s House, EVI – Electric Vehicles of Iowa, Zaruba’s Day Spa, Mississippi Cottage Antiques, Barrels & Bottles, Buffalo Bill Museum, First Central State Bank, Blackhawk Bank & Trust, and LeClaire, Iowa, Tourism.

For more information on the January 18 and 18 LeClaire Eagle Festival Eagles & Ice, visit VisitLeClaire.com/events/leclaire-eagle-festival.