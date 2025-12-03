2025 Lucia Nights, December 12 and 13

Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13

Bishop Hill IL

A two-evening celebration of the Swedish tradition based on the legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light, the 2025 Lucia Nights Festival in Bishop Hill will, on December 12 and 13, deliver a seasonal treat featuring live music, a barn dance, a chili supper, a tree-lighting ceremony, carriage rides, and much more.

The Swedish tradition of Lucia Nights is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. During a famine in Sweden, on the longest and darkest night of the year, Lucia appeared wearing a long white robe and encircling her head was a crown of candles. Legend has it that Lucia appeared on a ship laden with food. When the ship was unloaded, both it and Lucia vanished. Girls in Sweden today wake their families on December 13 carrying a tray of Lucia buns while dressed in a white robe and wearing a crown of candles.

On both evenings of Bishop Hill's Lucia Nights, businesses and museums will have Lucia Girls to greet guests. Around the village, each building will have a single candle in each and every window, and sidewalks will also be illuminated by candles. Restaurants will be open both evenings. Special Christmas gifts will also be on sale at all the stores.

Lucia Nights officially begins in Bishop Hill with the Lighting of the Park Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 12. The public is invited to bring edible ornaments to hang on the tree. After the tree lighting, the fun continues in Bishop Hill with a wide variety of free Christmas activities. At the Steeple Building, Coffee Creek will be playing a variety of Christmas and folk music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Vasa National Archives will have a pop-up display Donald and Lucia: a Swedish Holiday Classic, with readings of short Christmas stories. At the Prairie Arts Center, Deirdre and Fiona Light will be performing holiday music with their harp and accordion from 6 to 7 p.m. At the Creative Commons, The Tucked in T’s will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. The Galva High School Choir will be going from building-to-building singing Christmas carols. Finally, the Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers will be singing at the Bishop Hill Methodist Church from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, December 13, Coffee Creek will be performing at the Steeple Building starting at 6:30 p.m. At the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, The Tucked in T’s will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m. The Vasa National Archives will have a pop-up display Donald and Lucia: a Swedish Holiday Classic, with readings of short Christmas stories. At the Prairie Arts Center, Deirdre and Fiona Light will be performing holiday music with their harp and accordion from 6 to 7 p.m. The Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers will once again be singing at the Bishop Hill Methodist Church from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The Cambridge High School Choir will be going from building-to-building singing Christmas carols. Finally, there will be an Old-Fashioned Barn Dance at the Colony School, starting at 7 p.m. The Sangamo Stemwinders will be performing. Dances will be taught and called by Gail Hintze. Beginners are welcome and no partner is necessary. All of these activities are free.

Both Friday and Saturday, the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church will be hosting a Soup and Chili Supper, beginning at 4 p.m. A free-will donation is appreciated to cover the cost of the meal. A selfie station featuring Lucia and Tomte costumes will be in the Colony Church. Finally, there will be carols around the campfire at J. Goard Pottery. Lucia Nights is organized by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association. Activities are partly funded by Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council, and the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation. Regional Media is the major media sponsor.

Featured events for the 2025 Lucia Nights will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on December12 and 13, and more information is available by calling (309)927-3899 and visiting VisitBishopHill.com.