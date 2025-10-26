Putnam Pumpkin Launch, November 1

Saturday, November 1, 1 – 4 p.m.

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

As the Halloween season winds down and fall settles in, Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center invites families to keep the fun going on November 1 at the 2025 Putnam Pumpkin Launch, a free, family-friendly event brings together the excitement of flying pumpkins and the color and creativity of Día de los Muertos traditions in one unforgettable afternoon.

Guests of the Putnam Pumpkin Launch are encouraged to bring their carved pumpkins and watch them soar through the air with the help of the Putnam’s giant trebuchet – a fancy word for “catapult” – on the museum’s South Lawn. The Putnam’s trebuchet is a true in-house creation. Built entirely at the museum by staff members Nathan Kerns and Steve Mielenhausen, this impressive machine was designed, tested, and fine-tuned from the ground up to deliver the perfect pumpkin launch. Though they may not be engineers by trade, Kerns' and Mielenhausen's ingenuity and dedication prove otherwise, because how many people can say they’ve built a working trebuchet?

Adding an artistic touch, Riley Lucas brought the machine to life visually, transforming it from a simple launcher into a work of art. From the Putnam seals on the sides to the giant flaming pumpkins, the trebuchet stands as a testament to the team’s craftsmanship, creativity, and pride in their work.

Inside, visitors can enjoy a variety of themed crafts and hands-on activities celebrating Día de los Muertos, the annual Day of the Dead festival. These include candy-skull tissue-paper art, glow-in-the-dark masks illuminated with blacklight flashlights, and mini pumpkin launchers made from popsicle sticks, rubber bands, and spoons.

After the outdoor excitement, guests are invited to head into the Putnam's Giant Screen Theater at 2 p.m. for a showing of Disney/Pixar’s Coco, the ideal way to wrap up a day of remembrance and joy. The Academy Award-winning animated adventure follows Miguel, a young musician who embarks on an extraordinary journey to uncover his family’s history and celebrate the power of music and memory. Although admission to the Putnam Pumpkin Launch is free, tickets to Coco are $10 for adults and $9 for students, seniors, and military.

The Putnam Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, brings to life a sense of place, time and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to the venue's family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

The 2025 Putnam Pumpkin Launch begins at 1 p.m. on November 1, and more information on the free event is available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.