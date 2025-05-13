Quad Cities Criterium, May 26

Monday, May 26, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Village of East Davenport IA

Presented by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club and returning to the Village of East Davenport, an eagerly anticipated Memorial Day tradition returns for its 58th year in the Quad Cities Criterium – a May 26 event featuring hundreds of adult and youth cyclists from across the U.S., Canada, and Europe participating in a dozen bicycle races, with thousands of dollars in cash prizes awarded throughout the day.

The history of the Quad Cities Criterium is interwoven with that of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club. On January 10 of 1964, interested bicyclists were invited to attend the first meeting of this organization that had specific missions; to promote, encourage, and support safe participation in bicycle riding of all ages and abilities, and to anticipate and address the needs and interests of all aspects of bicycling in the Quad Cities area. In September of that year, a race was held in East Moline that drew more than 40 participants and an estimated crowd of nearly 3,000 spectators, and prompted the start of a race in Moline's Seventh Street area in May of 1965. Fifty-one riders competed that year, yet by the time of the 1998 race – with the Criterium having relocated to downtown Rock Island – that number had grown to 568, with roughly 18,000 spectators in attendance.

By 2004, the Quad Cities Criterium was on the United States Cycling Federation National Racing Calendar as one of the top 35 criteriums in the country, and spectators were treated to competitions between national level pro teams and high-quality Midwest riders. The 39th anniversary in 2006 marked the Quad Cities Criterium as the longest-running sporting event in the Quad Cities and one of the oldest in the country, and changes to the annual program included a bicycle rodeo, pancake breakfast, child-ID presentation, and an additional women's race. In 2014, the Quad Cities Criterium made its way to the Village of East Davenport, with the riders' newly challenging course boasting 90 feet of elevation gain per lap. This full day of racing featuring competitive men and women riders from novice to professional, while the hilly course provides exciting chases and thrilling speeds for riders and viewers alike.

The 2025 Quad Cities Criterium in the Village of East Davenport, which begins at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day and lasts until roughly 6 p.m., will also feature children's activities including the Koehler Electric Kids Race at 3:20 p.m. For more information on the May 26 event, visit QCCRIT.org.