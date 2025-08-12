2025 Quad City Air Show, August 23 and 24

Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24

Davenport Municipal Airport, 9010 North Harrison Street, Davenport IA

A popular summertime weekend event making a welcome return in 2025, the Quad City Air Show roars back above and throughout the Davenport Municipal Airport on August 23 and 24, this exhilarating aerial celebration featuring airborne performances, aerobatic teams, helicopters, squadrons, information booths, vendors, musical entertainment, and much more.

Among the exciting aerial performances will be the showcase for the USAF Thunderbirds, which perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The demonstration is a mix of six aircraft performing formation flying and solo routines. The four-ship Diamond formation showcases the precision and training of U.S. Air Force Pilots, as well as the gracefulness of the F-16. The two solos display the power and maximum capabilities of the mighty F-16 Fighting Falcon, a frontline fighter.

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, is a demonstration and competition parachute team of the United States Army. It consists of demonstration and competition parachutist teams, drawn from all branches of the U.S. Army. Members must demonstrate excellence in parachuting.

Included on the weekend's roster of gifted pilots, Skip Stewart, the recipient of the 2013 Bill Barber Award for Showmanship and the 2015 Art Scholl Award, has proven to be one of the most entertaining air-show pilots in the world today. Meanwhile, Randy W. Ball is North America’s premier jet demonstration pilot. Randy has performed well over 1,500 performances to date, and he is the only pilot (military or civilian) to be granted both a day and night unlimited aerobatic rating in jet fighters by the FAA. He has flown over 44 different types of aircraft, manufactured in nine different countries.

And while experiencing three P-51 Mustangs going through an aerobatic sequence in tight formation is a rare thing to see at an air show, the Jack Aces will be doing just that. Fans will see all the favorite maneuvers spectators love: loops, aileron rolls, barrel rolls, slot rolls, slot loops, slot passes and banana passes.

For more information on, and tickets to, the 2025 Quad City Air Show at the Davenport Municipal Airport, visit QuadCityAirShow.com.