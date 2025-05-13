River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, May 27 through June 28

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, May 27, through Thursday, June 26

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, May 28, through Saturday, June 28

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action will again present a series of outdoor presentations in the first month-plus of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks: weekly programs that, from May 27 through June 28, will address such topics as Brazil's Amazon River, invasive species, area raptors, and the home of the Quad City River Bandits.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for June including: "The Inside Pitch: Minor League Baseball in the Quad Cities" (May 27), in which Quad Cities River Bandits' owner Dave Heller will discuss the history of Minor League baseball in the Quad Cities, the Kansas City Royals, and the future Major League stars currently or recently in the Quad Cities; "Lock & Dam for Kids!" (May 29), a program geared toward younger guests who will learn about the purpose of a lock and dam, its functions, and how our navigation system works from dredging to operations to environmental restoration; "Paddle to the Amazon" (June 3 and 5), with Dana Starkell sharing entertaining stories from the Brazilian adventure he shared with his father, providing a unique perspective of life on the river; "Raptors Along the River" (June 10 and 12), where attendees can see a live raptor up close and personal as they learn about Quad Cities birds of prey from Scott County Conservation Naturalist Dave Murcia; "RiverCurrents Tour" (June 17 and 19), a moving discussion on jazz, blues, gospel, rock & roll, and country music, as well as its origins in towns along the river; and "Upper Mississippi River Fish & Wildlife" (June 24 and 26), retired U.S. Fish & Wildlife biologist John Duyvejonck's presentation on wildlife, navigation, invasive species, water-quality Issues, river management, recreation, and more.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with the late-May through early-July Riverine Walks series featuring: "Modern Production Practices in Agriculture" (May 28), in which 2024 Iowa Soybean Association "Innovator in Production Research" award winner Robb Ewoldt discusses modern agriculture and shares a brief history of the Ewoldt Farm and their innovative farming practices; "A Backstage Tour of America's Best Minor League Ballpark" (May 31), with River Bandits' owner Dave Heller providing a guided tour of Modern Woodmen Park that includes he players' clubhouses, coaches' offices, batting cage, trainer's room, and other spaces fans are not normally allowed; "Invasive Species Removal at Amowa Forest Preserve" (June 4 and 7), detailing the history of Living Lands & Waters and the importance of keeping tabs on invasive species in our community; "The Cradle of Iowa" (June 11 and 14), Berklee College of Music professor Gates Thomas' program on the history of Davenport’s East End from the BlackHawk Treaty to the First Bridge across the Mississippi to the industrial engine of the 20th century and beyond; "Land Development & Housing Styles of McClellan Heights Post the Civil War" (June 18 and 21), a tour of McClellan Heights and exploration into its post-Civil-War use, land ownership, and housing development, as well as some of the architectural styles of homes in the first addition; and "Finding Moline's Founders" (June 25 and 28), in which participants can explore Moline’s earliest history, starting in the city’s original commercial district on Third Avenue (now River Drive), and learn why the heart of the downtown commercial district moved to Fifth Avenue in the early 1900s.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $20 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $10 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.