2025 Rock Island County Fair, July 15 through 19

Tuesday, July 15, through Saturday, July 19

Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline IL

Five days of outdoor fun will be on hand when East Moline's Rock Island Country Fairgrounds hosts the annual Rock Island County Fair July 15 through 19, offering patrons mornings, afternoons, and evenings filled with carnival rides, games, food vendors, animal shows, racing tournaments, 4-H events, live music performances, and exciting happenings scheduled for the nights' grandstand entertainment.

Stock-car races will kick off the 2025 Rock Island County Fair's grandstand events on July 15 (admission prices TBA), while the grandstand series brings ATV races to fair-goers on July 16, and July 17 brings with it grandstand entertainment in the annually awaited Truck & Tractor Pull. (Both Wednesday's and Tuesday's events are $5-10, ages five and under free). July 18 features a presentation by the Micro Wrestling Federation: a full-scale, WWE-type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Fair-goers can expect pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action ($15 for bleacher seats, $46 for ringside). And the 2025 grandstand events conclude with the July 19 Demolition Derby ($10-15, ages five and under free.)

In addition to the grandstand events, the 2025 Rock Island County Fair will boast two evenings of free live music in the Band Tent, with the country-leaning Dirt Road Rockers headlining an 8 p.m. concert on July 18, and the rockers of Lynn Allen performing at 8 p.m. on July 19. The Band Tent will also host a Special Fiesta Night on Thursday, July 17. Fair attendees with an interest in animals are invited to witness the miracles of the Bohnert Birthing Center, featuring Jersey heifers who are awaiting the birth of their precious calves, and where guests can also experience a milking simulation and learn about the dairy industry. The baby animal barn offers some of the cutest livestock you've ever seen, ranging from goats to ponies to rabbits, while the fair's sheep, goat, dairy cattle, beef cattle, hog, rabbit, poultry, and horse barns showcase animals throughout the week that have been cared for by dedicated local farmers.

And with additional events including the 2025 Rock Island County Fair Queen Pageant (featuring contestants in the age ranges of seven to nine, 11 to 14, and 16 to 21), a talent show, a full carnival, food and beverage vendors, games of skill, children's activities and more, there's sure to be something for everyone at this year's eagerly anticipated week-long event.

Entrance to the fairgrounds is free for all ages throughout the majority of fair week July 15 through 19, although a $5 gate fee will be in place at 8 p.m. each night. For more information on events in the 2025 Rock Island County Fair, call (309)796-1620 and visit RockIslandFair.org.