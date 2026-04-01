2026 Bishop Hill Spring Fling, April 11

Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bishop Hill IL

On April 11, visitors to Bishop Hill, Illinois, are invited to bid adieu to winter and welcome the beginning of the tourist season in the 2026 Bishop Hill Spring Fling, with various stores, museums, and restaurants offering special discounts, events, and live entertainment.

Over the course of the day, visitors can collect signatures from six businesses and/or museums and be entered for a gift basket drawing at the Colony Store, as well as enjoy the many activities occurring all over Bishop Hill. For example, in the This ‘N That Rummage Sale at the Colony School, you can stop by to find a special treasure or trinket. This sale is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association, and the proceeds will be directed to our building maintenance project for the year.

At the Vasa Archives, kick off the 2026 season at the Opening Reception for Heritage and Community: The Vasa Order of America, New Jersey District Six from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exhibit explores the history and contributions of the Vasa Order of America’s New Jersey District No. 6, a Swedish-American fraternal organization dedicated to preserving Swedish heritage.

Also opening on April 11 is the first annual Bishop Hill Art Invitational. Located at the Steeple Building Museum and hosted by the Bishop Hill Arts Council, visitors can view a variety of art styles from local high school and adult artists. The Bishop Hill Arts Invitational will close on May 1, and admission is free.

For book lovers, it’s time for the Annual Bishop Hill Book Fair, in which literary fans can meet several local authors whose work span multiple genres. Many book titles will be available to purchase. The Book Fair is held at Bishop Hill Creative Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a portion of the day’s proceeds going to fund the mission of Crossroads Cultural Connections.

At the Steeple Building Museum, Bishop Hill visitors can enjoy a free one-hour program by Barry Grove about Colonial America, starting at 1 p.m. This presentation depicts life in the colonies prior to the Revolutionary War, with topics including daily chores, clothing, diet, trades, and much more.

Finally, feel free to end you day at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons by enjoying music performed by Rye Davis. His smooth, distinctive vocals, captivating songs and live show energy bring his brand of country music to a whole new generation of growing listeners who never knew what country could be. A potluck/social hour begins at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

For more information on the 2026 Bishop Hill Spring Fling, call (309)927-3898, e-mail VasaArchivist@gmail.com, and visit VisitBishopHill.com.