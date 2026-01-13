Professional Champion Bull Riders & Barrel Racers, January 24 and 25

Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On January 24 and 25, the Vibrant Arena at the MARK will host feats of staggering skill when the touring Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racers show returns to Moline, its national success based on a simple concept: Place one determined cowboy on the back of a cranky 2,000-pound bull and see whether he can stay on the gigantic, bucking beast for eight long seconds – and do it with only one hand gripping the animal’s backside.

Founded in 2005, Professional Championship Bull Riders (PCB) presents world-class bull riding and topnotch entertainment for fans of extreme sporting events. The organization's popular competitions showcase the finest bull riders against the biggest and baddest bulls, and PCB brings its hugely popular events to major venues in Chicagoland and around the nation. Audiences of all ages are invited see top riders from all over the country in heated competition in a setting that feels like a rock and roll concert!, with PCB's vision to provide the very best in high-octane, hell-on-hoof bull riding for the enjoyment of extreme sporting fans everywhere, its shows reminding patrons that bull riding is not just a thrilling sport with deep roots in American history; it’s also a mentality and a way of life.

Among the touring bull riders employed by Professional Championship Bull Riders are: Matt Palmer from Oklahoma; Christian Clay from Brazil; Blake Fenton from Tennessee; Alison Lima from Brazil; Jordan Giguere from Quebec; Ayden Fortune from Mississippi; Collin Craig from Alabamal Reid Arndol from Tennessee; Dakota Smith from Texas; Douglas Lind from Brazil; Case Patterson from Texas; Caleb Buckwalter from Iowa; Perry Schrock from Michigan; Dawson Horn from Illinois; Mirko Martineau from Quebec; Christian Cox from Kansas; Jo ã o Paulo Fernandes from Brazil; Caden Earl from Texas; Eli Hershberger from Ohio; Hudson Bolton from Tennessee; Tyler Manors from Indiana; Cody Nance from tennessee; Nic Lica from Michigan; and Caleb McCaslin from Oklahoma.

Featured barrel racers during the 2026 tour include: Rhonda Read from Michigan; Natasha Napp from Wisconsin; Shaylee Sherman from Michigan; Summer Pauley from Kentucky; and Bristol Farris from Michigan. And this season's bull fighters include Michigan's Payden Yeiter, a PCB Bull Fighter of the Year; Tennessee's Justin Crump, a Simon Bucking Stock Protection Match Champion; and Wagner “Pessimo” Miqueline, a Brazil native and three-time UBF Finals Qualifier.

The touring Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racers event comes to the Moline amphitheater on January 24, with the excitement beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $25-55, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.