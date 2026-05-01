Putnam Palooza, May 9

Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Taking place on May 9 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., the Putnam Museum & Science Center's second-annual Putnam Palooza will treat guests to a full-day celebration of spring, creativity, and Quad Cities culture, bringing together dozens of community partners, performers, and hand-son activities for all ages.

Putnam Palooza ’26 builds on the success of last year’s inaugural festival, expanding both daytime programming and the evening concert lineup. Family-friendly activities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring everything from balloon artists and face painting to seedball making, dinosaur discovery stations, bounce houses, virtual reality, Chalk the Walk, and interactive experiences with partners including the Quad City Botanical Center, Figge Art Museum, Quad City Arts, Family Museum, Midwest Writing Center, and more. Guests can also vote on the name of the Putnam’s triceratops, explore the Pollinator Garden, and enjoy a foam party and bubble zone on the museum grounds.

Daytime performances include ACS Chemistry Kids, Native American storytelling with Larry Lockwood, Ballet Quad Cities, D4 Dance Academy, multiple JP Polar Bear meet-and-greets, and screenings of Flight of the Butterflies 3D in the GIANT Screen Theater. At 4 p.m., the Putnam will showcase the winners of the 48-Hour Film Challenge.

As the sun sets, Putnam Palooza After Dark transforms the museum into a lively evening venue with alcoholic beverages available at the bar and beer oasis. This year’s lineup features live-music sets by Mountain Swallower (5:15 p.m.), Chrash (6:15 p.m.), and Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls (7:30 p.m.), along with performances throughout the evening by Danielle Colby’s Ecdysiast Arts Fan Dance Troupe.

Food trucks will be available all day, including QC Waffle House, Flavor Train, Kawi Coffee, and The Full Nelson (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Scooters Coffee will offer free lemonade and donuts to the first 500 guests.

“This event is all about celebrating the creativity, culture, and community spirit that make the Quad Cities so special,” said Cindy Diehl Yang, President and CEO of the Putnam Museum. “Putnam Palooza brings together families, artists, educators, and local partners for a day of discovery and joy. We’re proud to offer an event that truly belongs to the community.”

The Putnam Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, exists to preserve, educate and connect people to the wonders of science, culture, and history. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to our family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

Daytime museum admission to the 2026 Putnam Palooza is $12 for adults and $10 for youth, seniors, and military; Palooza After Dark admission is $12 for everyone. An All-Day pass can be purchased for $20, with Putnam members admitted free all day (and for $12 at night), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org/putnam-palooza-2026.