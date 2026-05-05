2026 Rock Island Arsenal Armed Forces Day Celebration, May 15 and 16

Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16

Rock Island Arsenal, 390 Rodman Amenue, Rock Island IL

On May 15 and 16, the Rock Island Arsenal invites the public from the greater Quad Cities and beyond to join in the fun and tribute of the annual Armed Forces Day Celebration, a two-day event boasting live music, races, wrestling, food trucks, military displays, fireworks, and more at your island home for military history and heritage.

All of this year’s activities will again be held in the vicinity of Historic Quarters 1 next to the Mississippi River on Gillespie Drive. Signs for parking will be posted along the routes to the area once you’ve entered the installation. Packet pick-up for Run the Rock events will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Visitor passes will not be required, but all visitors ages 18 and older must present a valid picture ID for access to the installation on Friday afternoon and Saturday.

On May 15, from noon to 4 p.m., the celebration's Installation Organization Day will feature sporting events, a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, tours of Quarters 1, military displays, and Trolly Pub tours of the island. Packet pick-up for Run the Rock and America’s Kids Run opens at 3 p.m., with the Honor Among Wrestling show taking place at 4 p.m. and the America’s Kids Run beginning at 5:30 p.m.

On May 16, packet pick-up for Run the Rock 5K & 10K Races starts at 6:30 a.m., with the events themselves starting at 9 a.m. and the runner recognition ceremony occurring some time around 10:30 a.m. From 12:30 to 3 p.m., a recognition ceremony for local high school graduate/military enlistees presented by Our Community Salutes – Eastern Iowa will take place. Each spring, Our Community Salutes honors thousands of military-bound high school graduates in Enlistee Recognition Ceremonies across the nation. These ceremonies bring communities together to recognize the selfless decision these young adults have made, while creating strong networks of support for new enlistees and their families as they embark on their military journey.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Quarters 1 and Trolley Pub Tours begin, the afternoon's happenings including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, and military displays. Another Honor Among Wrestling show starts at 5 p.m., with local musicians of the Matt Fuller Band hitting the stage at 6:30 p.m. and the climactic fireworks display coinciding with nightfall.

The Rock Island Arsenal Armed Forces Day Celebration is an opportunity for our collective communities to express our gratitude, admiration, and support to the men and women who have answered the noble call of service. Currently, there are more than two million men and women in uniform, serving and defending our country in every time zone, in the air, ashore, and afloat. Join us in celebrating the United States armed forces that our installation supports and plays an integral role in the successes and efforts that are the fabric of this nation’s freedom.

To provide a safe environment for all attending this event, the following items are prohibited: firearms, knives or weapons of any kind, illegal substances, and clothing with obscene or offensive language. Pets, other than service animals, are discouraged. Costs associated with vendors, food, etc., will be at the patron's personal expense; entry to the installation will be at no cost. An ATM is available at Memorial Park on Rodman Avenue throughout the activities.

The Rock Island Arsenal Armed Forces Day Celebration will take place on May 15 and 16,, and to register for the annual Run the Rock 5K/10K and America’s Kids Run, as well as to sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit GetMeRegistered.com/RIARunTheRock. For more information on the weekend events, visit Home.army.mil/ria.