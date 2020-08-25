21st Annual Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours, September 3 and 4

Thursday, September 3, and Friday, September 4

Hosted by River Action

A beloved local tradition designed specifically for seniors continues into its 21st year when River Action, on September 3 and 4, hosts two days worth of self-guided Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours, with six separate tours available for those enthusiastic to travel riverfront trails on both sides of the Mississippi, and those wishing to gain knowledge on the past, present, and future of the Quad Cities' mighty river.

Carts will be available for rental on both September 3 and 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, three golf cart tours will explore the Illinois side of the Mississippi. In Tour #1, guests can visit Rock Island and Moline riverfronts starting at and returning to Sunset Park, traveling to Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway. Tour #2 starts and returns at the end of the Ben Butterworth Parkway and rides through East Moline and Hampton; travelers will see The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, the Hampton Heritage Center, and turn around at Black's Store. Tour #3 will begin in Rapids City and travel through Port Byron all the way to Cordova and back.

The Iowa side of the Mississippi, meanwhile, will be explored in the Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours on Friday, September 4. Tour #4 will travel along Duck Creek Trail starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city's Planning & Public Works Departments will bring guests up to date on new developments along the route. Tour #5 will start at Miller Avenue and South Concord Street and will focus on the natural places of the Quad Cities at Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake. And Tour #6 will allow participants to visit the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts starting at Credit Island and traveling to Leach Park and back.

River Action will have two-person golf carts available for rental on September 3 and 4, with guests asked to rent carts individually or with another member of their household. One of the guests must be able to drive the cart on the self-guided tours, and everyone is asked to wear face coverings, with masks made available for those who don't have one. Admission is $25 per cart and per tour, and more information on the 21st Annual Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours is available by calling (563)322-2969 or visiting RiverAction.org.