26th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours, September 4 and 5

Thursday, September 4, and Friday, September 5

Presented by River Action

A beloved local tradition designed specifically for seniors continues into its 26th year when River Action, on September 4 and 5, hosts two days worth of self-guided Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours, with his year’s event including a tour of the Arsenal Island taking place in the early evening, allowing for a normally unseen look at the Mississippi River and the historic island.

Seniors are invited to join the fun in a guided and narrated golf cart tour of our area's riverfront trails, where participants can gain knowledge of the past, present, and future of the Quad Cities and its riverfront. The tours take place on both sides of the Mississippi River, with Illinois side tours taking place on Thursday, September 4, and Iowa side tours taking place on Friday, September 5. Seniors that are unable to drive the carts themselves can notify River Action upon payment and a driver will be provided for them.

With the time slots from 9 to 11 a.m., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, and from 2 to 4 p.m., the available tours include:

Illinois Tour A: Tour the Rock Island Arsenal’s beautiful riverfront trail. There will be stops at Col. Davenport House, the 1856 Bridge Pier, the Civil War Confederate prisoner of war camp, the National Cemetery, the Colonel's Row of Quarters, and, finally, the historic Rock Island Arsenal Quarters One commanders home. There will also be a special Twilight Tour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and participants must bring a valid ID to enter the Island.

Illinois Tour B: Visit the Rock Island and Moline riverfront starting at and returning to Sunset Park, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway. Speakers from each city will bring attendees up to date on new developments along the route.

Illinois Tour C: This tour begins in Rapids City, Illinois, and will travel through Port Byron and all the way to Cordova and back, with speakers giving updates on new developments along the route.

Iowa Tour D: This tour will travel along Duck Creek Trail starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

Iowa Tour E: This tour will start at Miller Ave and South Concord Street and speakers will focus on the new wetlands and trails at Nahant Marsh.

Iowa Tour F: Tour the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts starting at Credit Island and traveling to Leach Park and back. Speakers from each city will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

River Action will have two-person golf carts available for rental on September 4 and 5, and admission is $35 per cart for two participants, per tour. For more information on the 26th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org/golfcarttour.