19 Aug 2025

26th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours, September 4 and 5

By Reader Staff

26th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours -- September 4 and 5.

Thursday, September 4, and Friday, September 5

Presented by River Action

A beloved local tradition designed specifically for seniors continues into its 26th year when River Action, on September 4 and 5, hosts two days worth of self-guided Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours, with his year’s event including a tour of the Arsenal Island taking place in the early evening, allowing for a normally unseen look at the Mississippi River and the historic island.

Seniors are invited to join the fun in a guided and narrated golf cart tour of our area's riverfront trails, where participants can gain knowledge of the past, present, and future of the Quad Cities and its riverfront. The tours take place on both sides of the Mississippi River, with Illinois side tours taking place on Thursday, September 4, and Iowa side tours taking place on Friday, September 5. Seniors that are unable to drive the carts themselves can notify River Action upon payment and a driver will be provided for them.

With the time slots from 9 to 11 a.m., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, and from 2 to 4 p.m., the available tours include:

Illinois Tour A: Tour the Rock Island Arsenal’s beautiful riverfront trail. There will be stops at Col. Davenport House, the 1856 Bridge Pier, the Civil War Confederate prisoner of war camp, the National Cemetery, the Colonel's Row of Quarters, and, finally, the historic Rock Island Arsenal Quarters One commanders home. There will also be a special Twilight Tour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and participants must bring a valid ID to enter the Island.

Illinois Tour B: Visit the Rock Island and Moline riverfront starting at and returning to Sunset Park, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway. Speakers from each city will bring attendees up to date on new developments along the route.

Illinois Tour C: This tour begins in Rapids City, Illinois, and will travel through Port Byron and all the way to Cordova and back, with speakers giving updates on new developments along the route.

Iowa Tour D: This tour will travel along Duck Creek Trail starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

Iowa Tour E: This tour will start at Miller Ave and South Concord Street and speakers will focus on the new wetlands and trails at Nahant Marsh.

Iowa Tour F: Tour the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts starting at Credit Island and traveling to Leach Park and back. Speakers from each city will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

River Action will have two-person golf carts available for rental on September 4 and 5, and admission is $35 per cart for two participants, per tour. For more information on the 26th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org/golfcarttour.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar