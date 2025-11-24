41st-Annual Christmas in LeClaire, December 5 through 7

Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 7

Downtown LeClaire IA

Local artisans, trolley rides, a lot of ugly sweaters, and, of course, appearances by St. Nick are among the guaranteed sights at the eagerly anticipated 41st-Annual Christmas in LeClaire weekend, with holiday-themed events and family activities scheduled at more than a dozen downtown locales between December 5 and 7.

Join the town as they light up their very own live Christmas tree on the LeClaire Levee. Sing along with your favorite Christmas Carols and plan your fun Friday evening of taking in all things Christmas. The 4th Annual Light Up LeClaire Parade will take place on Saturday, December 6, at 5:30 p.m. Participants enter for free and light up their cars, trucks, golf carts, or anything they would like for a chance to win the 1st , 2nd , or 3rd place award. The Christmas in LeClaire parade will travel down Wisconsin Street from 15th Street to 3rd Street, and you can also watch the parade at 14th and Wisconsin Streets at the LeClaire Baptist Church while enjoying some free coffee or cocoa. As a new addition this year, there will be a live nativity scene near Aunt Hattie’s, 102 South Cody Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 6.

If you need a lift while you’re in town, the free trolley rides will help get you where you need to be. You will be able to park on either end of town and hop on and off the trolley throughout the day. It is great to ride just for fun, too; you can see all the decorated shops, ugly Christmas sweaters, and Strolling Santas; Trolley stops include: MindFire Communications, 126 S. Cody Road; across from the LeClaire Civic Center; Cody Mart, 1220 N. Cody Road; next door to Big Dave & Holly’s Dairy Sweet; Mississippi Cottage Antiques, 606 N. Cody Road; near La Herradura & Decades; Dwellings, 414 N. Cody Road; near Buttercupp Candles, Nest Modern Goods, THE Clothing Co., and Cody Rose Flower Co. Antique Archaeology, 115 Davenport Street; and Fareway Grocery Store, 1301 Eagle Ridge Road.

Lace up your running shoes and throw on the most horrendous sweater you can find for the 10th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run returns Saturday, December 6, starting at the LeClaire Civic Center. Whether you run, walk, or crawl, you won’t want to miss this exciting event for all ages beginning with the Half-Mile Kids Reindeer Dash Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater 5K at 10 a.m. The 5K will be followed by post-race walking tacos, a live DJ, an ugly sweater contest, and pull-tabs for drink specials. Also back this year are free horse and wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 7, on the south end of the Levee. The wagon holds several people and will help you create the perfect family holiday photo.

For more information on this year's Christmas in LeClaire, call (563)289-4205 or (563)370-3509, or visit VisitLeClaire.com/events/christmas-in-leclaire.