“AI Apocalypse: A Survival Guide for Navigating AI Disinformation,” October 3

Thursday, October 2, 6 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, Rock island IL

An important issue affecting our present and future will be explored in fascinating detail when Black Hawk College reference and instruction librarian Atticus Garrison presents AI Apocalypse: A Survival Guide for Navigating AI Disinformation, an October 3 program at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch designed to equip attendees with the critical thinking and media literacy skills necessary to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

In today’s world, it seems like AI is everywhere that you look. It can feel overwhelming, confusing, and even scary. Whether its deepfake technology (AI copies) or the number of Large Language Model Chatbots like ChatGPT, every time you turn on the news it seems like there is some new insane thing happening relating to AI and it can be hard to keep up with. On top of that, more and more of the content and users of social media are being run and created by AI and this can lead for it to become harder and harder to discern what is real, and what is a fabrication. In this talk, Atticus Garrison will demystify generative AI, explaining what it is, how it works, and how to identify it. Topics will include the mechanics of AI, the creation and impact of AI deepfakes, as well as the role of AI in spreading disinformation on social media and in the news. The October 3 talk will conclude with a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for you to ask any questions you might have about AI.

Program presenter Garrison is a reference and instruction librarian at Moline's Black Hawk College, where he specializes in teaching source evaluation, research skills, and various literacies including information, media, and digital. Beyond the classroom, Garrison is known for his talks on AI, which he delivers to faculty, staff, and students. He has presented on AI at a number of events and conferences such as the Information Literacy Summit, the NILRC annual conference, and has served as the Keynote Speaker for Highland Community College's Opening Days. A proud local of Rock Island, Garrison is an alumnus of Rock Island High School and Augustana College, and earned his Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

AI Apocalypse: A Survival Guide for Navigating AI Disinformation will be presented at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch on October 3, participation in the 6 p.m. program is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.