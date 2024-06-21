“All Aboard: Our Quad City Local Legacy,” June 22 through October 13

Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, October 13

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Arriving right on time for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announced transportation plan, which includes $225 million to re-establish passenger train service between Moline and Chicago, the Putnam Museum & Science Center's exhibition All Aboard: Our Quad City Locomotive Legacy will, from June 22 through October 13, provide an expansive look into railways while centering the conversation around our area's unique history.

On display are in the All Aboard exhibit are Buddy L trains, Rock Island Line objects, a depot set with historic clothing, and a multitude of artifacts. Presented in partnership with the Heartland Model Railway Club, there is a large model train display featuring many regional names, such as Davenport, Rock Island, Barstow, and Burlington. Stories from local rail workers will be accessible. In addition to the curatorial staff’s panels, there are loaned panels titled “Wheels of War & Move Over Sir! Women Working on the Railroad,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. Interactives include railroad bridge building, a hand cart station, and a "Hobo Code" guessing game.

Putnam patrons are invited to uncover the untold stories of the hardworking individuals behind rail travel and explore the remarkable evolution of trains worldwide. This immersive experience will leave museum guests with a newfound appreciation for the legacy of locomotives in the Quad Cities as they explore the impact and opportunities presented by rail travel, both past and present.

All Aboard: Our Quad City Locomotive Legacy was made possible through generous donations from the Regional Development Authority, Arconic, and Iowa Economic Development, and as Chris Kastell, the Putnam’s Curator of History and Anthropology, said, “The exhibit tells the story of the important impacts that railroads have had on QC culture and stability. From inviting immigration to building the first U.S. railroad bridge across the Mississippi River, railroads have brought diversity and vitality to our area.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Lao, the Vice President of Museum Experiences, stated, “​All Aboard brings forth our rich rail legacy while focusing on workers and looking to the future of trains. We are excited to see the railroad industry developments in our region as we celebrate its past.”

The documentary Train Time will be playing in the GIANT Screen Theater for the duration of All Aboard, alongside the Putnam’s usual movie roster. The film follows a BNSF engine across sweeping American landscapes while touching on all aspects of rail careers, including engineers, conductors, logistic specialists, and service workers. Screenings of the film are available with a $5 add-on to general admission.

All Aboard: Our Quad City Locomotive Legacy will be on display from June 22 through October 13, entrance to the exhibit is free with $10-12 general admission, and more information is available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.