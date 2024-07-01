Allen McCaulley, July 16

Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m.

Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, Rock Island IL

A former Mayor of Moline now beloved for his delightful series of picture books starring a hand-drawn version of his own dog, local author Allen McCaulley will visit the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch on July 16, sharing tales (or "tails") of what inspired him to be a writer, as well as his series of stories starring the wonderful Whimsical Max.

While later serving as the city's mayor, McCaulley also grew up in Moline, graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in economics, and later received an MBA from the University of Iowa. When he wanted to try his hand at composing children's literature, he turned to Max, a real-life dog who provided the inspiration for McCaulley's first book Max Makes Pancakes. As the author states at his Web site WhimsicalMax.com, "My wife and I had 17 years of sharing our lives with this incredibly smart and mischievous dog, and when he passed away, writing about him and sharing his spirit became my passion. I want to make young children laugh and smile, and I want them to be good readers so they can join Max on his adventures."

Additional works in the Whimsical Max series include Max's Merry Christmas and Max Sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame, and every book has a partnering, 36-piece, wooden jigsaw puzzle that, when assembled, is approximately 10 by 11.5 inches. WhimsicalMax.com continues, "Max is proud of his picture books. He wants you to know that he ships the books to anywhere in the continental United States without a freight charge. It is built into the price of the book. There is also no tax added as it is also built into the price. Max knows that many times his books are purchased as a gift for a young boy or girl. He wants you to know that he has left his paw print on every book, and his dad has signed every book."

Allen McCaulley visits the Watts-Midtown Branch on July 16, participation in his 11 a.m. local-author event is free, and more information is available by calling 309-732-7350 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.