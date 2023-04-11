American Midwest Ballet's “The Wizard of Oz,” April 21 and 22

Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

The beloved journey down the Yellow Brick Road will be given a sprightly new stage twist when the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, on April 22 and 23, hosts American Midwest Ballet's touring production of The Wizard of Oz, a timeless tale known to everyone, except that the characters here are live on stage, in full color, and everyone dances the whole time.

Based on both the book and the classic 1939 movie, American Midwest Ballet's The Wizard of Oz brings Frank Baum's unforgettable story to life while giving it a ballet twist. As Dorothy, Toto, and their three Ozian friends search for a brain, a heart, some nerve, and a path back to Kansas, they encounter munchkins, monkeys, and a witch. But while the Yellow Brick Road may be a familiar path, the clicking red shoes take a few unexpected steps here and there. Choreographer Erin Alarcon let her imagination run free in this original ballet, blending roles for the company's professional dancers and adding parts for 50-plus young guest dancers from the Dubuque area, led by students from the Academy of Ballet.

American Midwest Ballet is a professional dance company that brings work beyond words to audiences in Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond. Performing at home and on tour, the company's mission is to inspire people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement. Those at AMB are committed to the idea that dance is for everyone, partnering with more than 100 schools and 30 community partners to bring the inspiration of dance to people from diverse backgrounds. The organization shares the breathtaking experience of professional dance by providing more than 1,000 complimentary tickets each season to people in need in the community, among them kids in foster care, individuals with disabilities, patients with cancer, and families experiencing financial difficulty. The dancers spread magic by partnering with a roster of more than 30 local social service agencies and hospital partners, including Boys Town, Child Connect, El Museo Latino, Heartland Family Service, Nebraska Medicine, and many others. Meanwhile, the AMB School fosters a love of dance for students of all ages through exceptional training and performance opportunities, also providing tuition scholarships to ensure access to dance for students in need.

American Midwest Ballet's The Wizard of Oz will be presented in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on April 21 and 22, with performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.