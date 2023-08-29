29 Aug 2023

“Art from the Archives,” September 10 through February 18

By Reader Staff

“Art from the Archives" at the German American Heritage Center -- September 10 through February 18.

Sunday, September 10, through Sunday, February 18

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Combining beautiful examples of German artwork with local art created by German immigrants and their descendants, the exhibition Art from the Archives will be housed in the German American Heritage Center's third-floor gallery from September 10 through February 18 – a showcase of pieces from the Davenport venue's own collection, many of which haven't been on display before.

Among the artists with works on display is famed Iowa painter Leo Daub, several of whose works are still on display in DeWitt. As the DeWitt Observer stated, "For as much as Daub put his creativity to work in order to earn an honest living, he truly had an exceptional ability for painting - whether it was landscapes, murals or portraits. His work once was prominent on the walls inside DeWitt Bank and Trust, where he painted a series of murals in the late 1940s when the bank underwent some major renovations. Daub spent many hours researching and planning before the final draft of each picture. The theme depicted was that of the early history of the community blended with the idea of progress and modern machines and buildings."

The German American Heritage Center's Art from the Archives will also boast works by Karl Schmalhaus. From Germany, where he had served a a light cavalryman in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870, Schmalhaus emigrated to the United States and settled in Davenport There he and his older brother had jobs tinting photographs, and Karl, who was the uncle of artist Edna Humphreys Miller, also became a painter of landscapes. Visitors to the Davenport venue's latest exhibition are encouraged to reflect, explore, and consider how the experiences of those involved impacted the artwork they created.

Art from the Archives will be on display at the German American Heritage Center from September 10 through February 18, with regular venue hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibit entrance is free with $3-5 museum admission, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar