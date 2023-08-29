“Art from the Archives,” September 10 through February 18

Sunday, September 10, through Sunday, February 18

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Combining beautiful examples of German artwork with local art created by German immigrants and their descendants, the exhibition Art from the Archives will be housed in the German American Heritage Center's third-floor gallery from September 10 through February 18 – a showcase of pieces from the Davenport venue's own collection, many of which haven't been on display before.

Among the artists with works on display is famed Iowa painter Leo Daub, several of whose works are still on display in DeWitt. As the DeWitt Observer stated, "For as much as Daub put his creativity to work in order to earn an honest living, he truly had an exceptional ability for painting - whether it was landscapes, murals or portraits. His work once was prominent on the walls inside DeWitt Bank and Trust, where he painted a series of murals in the late 1940s when the bank underwent some major renovations. Daub spent many hours researching and planning before the final draft of each picture. The theme depicted was that of the early history of the community blended with the idea of progress and modern machines and buildings."

The German American Heritage Center's Art from the Archives will also boast works by Karl Schmalhaus. From Germany, where he had served a a light cavalryman in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870, Schmalhaus emigrated to the United States and settled in Davenport There he and his older brother had jobs tinting photographs, and Karl, who was the uncle of artist Edna Humphreys Miller, also became a painter of landscapes. Visitors to the Davenport venue's latest exhibition are encouraged to reflect, explore, and consider how the experiences of those involved impacted the artwork they created.

Art from the Archives will be on display at the German American Heritage Center from September 10 through February 18, with regular venue hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibit entrance is free with $3-5 museum admission, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.