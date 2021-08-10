“The Atlas 16” Release Party + Pre-Order, August 19

Thursday, August 19, 6:30 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

The literary gifts of more than a dozen area teens will be both celebrated and showcased in a special outdoor event on August 19, with the Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox hosting a release and pre-order party for the Midwest Writing Center's 16th edition of literary journal THE ATLAS, an evening boasting performances of original work by 17 gifted and burgeoning talents.

THE ATLAS is composed of literary entries by participants in the Midwest Writing Center's Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Summer Internship Program, which is currently celebrating the 16th release of its magazine. The YEW Summer Internship Program is composed of students ages 15 to 19 who applied, and were interviewed, to take part in this selective paid internship program, and this summer, 17 teens from the Quad Cities and surrounding areas participated in the virtual program. YEW provides writing instruction in a variety of writing styles and processes, and develops professional skills in areas such as editing, collaborative project management, and magazine design.

Among those reading their original works at this year's release party are: Lola Brooke, Joe deBlois, Naomi Foseka, Kryssi Franks, Tayler Gilmore, Charly Heber-Spates, Keirstyn Johnson, Linda Lin, Janey Locander, Mishka Mohamed-Nour, Mia Orris, Wyeth Platt, Larissa Pothoven, Katherine Shewell, Elena Vallejo, Emma Wahlmann, and Morgan Webb. Copes of THE ATLAS 16 will be available for $10, with back copies of the literary journal also be available for $5 at the August 19 event. Funding support for the 2021 Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program has been generously provided by a special program grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Regional Development Authority, Modern Woodmen of America, the Quad City Community Foundation, and Rozz-Tox.

The August 19 release and pre-order party for THE ATLAS 16 starts at 6:30 p.m., refreshments are available for purchase from the Rozz-Tox walk-up window, masks are required for entry, and it's recommended that guests bring blankets and lawn chairs. The readings are free, though donations are welcomed, and more information is available by contacting the Midwest Writing Center at (309)732-7330 or MWCQC.org.