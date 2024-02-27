“Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour!”, March 9 and 10

Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A brand-new, interactive stage show featuring characters from the globally beloved preschool property, Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! coasts its way to Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 9 and 10, bringing the series and its earworm theme song to life through an original story involving the title character and his undersea friends.

Now on its a wildly popular national tour, Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his “fincredible” fishy pals on an adventure filled with oceans of fun and “finship." After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, all the way to Wavey Jones’ Locker and through “Finterstellar Space” to create a “flowstopping,” splash-hit “swimsation.” To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it! Featuring unforgettable music with exciting twists on classic Baby Shark tunes, as well as mesmerizing visual effects, this staged “swimtacular” is jam-packed with action and adventure for the whole family to enjoy.

An animated children's television series based on the "Baby Shark" brand from the South Korean company Pinkfong, Baby Shark's Big Show! debuted on South Korea's Educational Broadcasting System with a Christmas special on December 25, 2020, and f From September 2021 onward, the series airs regularly on EBS1 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In the United States, it premiered on Nickelodeon on December 11, 2020. Its catchy theme song "Baby Shark" became very popular when Pinkfong released a version of the song in June of 2016, with a YouTube music video that went viral across social media, online video, and radio. In January of 2022, it became the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views. Over the years, the tune has become a pop-culture behemoth. In September of 2018, Ellen DeGeneres released her version of the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show; James Corden performed a version on The Late Late Show with James Corden; the song was performed on The X Factor because it was requested by Simon Cowell's four-year-old son; and on Ted Lasso, soccer player Jamie Tartt uses the tune of the song as his goal celebration anthem, in which the words "Baby Shark" are replaced with his name.

In addition to the show's general-admission tickets, a limited number of Fintastic Photo Op tickets are also available starting at $50. This pre-show experience will provide an up-close and in-person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and child (ages one and up) must have their own “Fintastic Photo Op” ticket, a Fintastic Photo Op ticket, and a Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.

Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! will be performed in Davenport on March 9 and 10, with performances Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is $28-83, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.