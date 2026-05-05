05 May 2026

Ballet Folklórica del Rio Grande, May 15

By Reader Staff

Ballet Folklórica del Rio Grande at United Township High School -- May 15.

Friday, May 15, 7 p.m.

United Township High School, 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline IL

Appearing as the final guests in Quad City Arts' 2025-26 Visiting Artist series, a residency that finds the talents leading educational workshops from May 11 through 15, the dancers' area tenure concludes with a Friday-night performance by Ballet Folklórica del Rio Grande, who will demonstrate their astounding athletic prowess and and grace in a full-length program at East Moline's United Township High School.

With the touring ensemble directed by Miguel Peña,Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande is composed of alumni from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, home to the only folklórico dance major in the United States. With a repertoire that highlights the rich regional traditions of Mexico, Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande has performed at prestigious venues including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and toured internationally to Canada, France, Italy, Argentina, and Mexico. They have also appeared alongside celebrated artists including Los Tigres del Norte and Aida Cuevas.

Known for their dazzling costumes, precise footwork, and dynamic staging, Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande offers students an immersive introduction to folklórico dance. In educational settings, they teach basic steps, showcase traditional attire, and perform professional-level choreography. By sharing the cultural stories behind each dance, they foster appreciation for Mexico’s diverse heritage and the artistry that keeps these traditions alive. For Quad City Arts' season-ending Visiting Artists performance, Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande will be joined on Friday night with local talents from Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band, Mariachi de United Township High School, and our area's own Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico.

Ballet Folklórica del Rio Grande performs at United Township High School on May 15, the music and dance event begins at 7 p.m., and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

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Mike Schulz

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