Ballet Quad Cities Resurrects Music of the Holocaust

A ballet program that promises to be bold and possibly precedent-setting will be brought to the Adler Theatre on October 8. Our Will To Live, Ballet Quad Cities’ contribution to the "Out of the Darkness" series (OutOfDarknessQC.com) will present new original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long celebrating and dramatizing works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis or tragically died in the camps. Read Mike Schulz's interview with Courtney Lyon at: Ballet Quad Cities' “Our Will to Live,” October 8.

The significance - and unfortunately, relevance - of this program is deep. Most of these composers and their works have been forgotten except by a small group of people. This “forgottenness” sadly has enabled the Nazis’ anti-Semitic agenda to continue: to have not only these composers’ physical lives, but also their cultural legacies, their stories, their meanings, be erased from history. In effect, dealing them a kind of double-death. And robbing the world of their immense, first-rank musical contributions. This program is a step toward a reset, resurrecting the music and vivifying it via dance.

Our Will To Live especially focuses on the composers imprisoned at Terezin concentration camp, and the music created there. Terezin was in Czechoslovakia, a small city between Prague and Dresden, and was a “show” camp for Red Cross inspections. As such, it had two orchestras, chamber music groups, a jazz band, and others who regularly gave concerts in the camp. The esteemed violinist Karel Fröhlich, who miraculously survived the camps, said, “For an artist it was a tremendous opportunity to work during the war in his own field, with excellent colleagues, and actually, in a certain sense, an ideal milieu. We did not have to do anything but play music ... . So in one sense it was ideal, and in another sense it was abnormal. We all knew it, and we made the best of it. ... However, in the end, we were deported to Auschwitz.”

Among the composers whose works will be featured are Gideon Klein, often described as a budding genius whose main influences were Schoenberg, Berg, Janacek and Hába (with whom he studied); Erwin Schulhoff, who was a well-known composer before his incarceration and murder; Sandor Kuti, of whom Sir George Solti (friend and fellow classmate at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest) said, “I am convinced that had he lived, he would have become one of Hungary's greatest composers.”; Oscar Morawetz’s “A Child’s Cry From Izieu,” inspired by a letter to God by 11 year old Liliane Gerenstein, written shortly before her murder in Auschwitz; and others. Also a piece performed by the premier harpsichordist Zuzana Ruzickova, who barely survived Auschwitz, and whose hands were ruined by forced labor such that she had to re-start as a beginner, practicing 12 hours a day. She went on to record all of Bach’s keyboard works, which garnered her numerous awards, and record and concertize with many of the finest musicians. Her story has been termed “miraculous” and powerfully illustrates the meaning of “Our Will To Live.”

The program also includes the “Libera me” section from Verdi’s Requiem. Which may seem totally inappropriate, as indeed the Jewish Elders at Terezin felt when conductor Raphael Schächter broached the idea. Schächter’s reasoning was “to show up the perverted ideas of pure and impure blood, of superior and inferior races, to expose them precisely in a Jewish camp, and precisely through the medium of art... . Italian music with Latin text, Catholic prayers, Jewish singers, and musicians from Bohemia, Austria, Germany, Holland, Poland, Hungary. A Requiem directed by an unbeliever. Let all men come and hear what art could be achieved by such a human mixture!”

But the Elders had warned what would happen if the Nazis understood, and the grave risks to all involved. Schächter informed the musicians and chorus and, as Edgar Krasa wrote, “But nobody left ... . By singing those verses to the Nazis, we were able to defy our captors. It was the only way to protest against them. It kept our spirits lifted. We were hungry, we were tired, we were sick. But we had something to live for.”

The Requiem was performed more than 50 times in Terezin, the final performance in front of Eichmann and SS officers and a Red Cross inspection team. That performance was especially fierce, with the Jewish chorus singing to their Nazi oppressors what they could not say to them. Some weeks after that performance, Schächter and all the musicians and chorus were transported to Auschwitz, almost all sent to their deaths upon arrival.

In the epilogue of Music In Terezin, author Joza Karas wrote of the composers and musicians: “They are speaking to us. They are pointing out to us with accusing fingers the terrible consequences of moral decay. They are speaking to us about human dignity and the sacredness of life even in the midst of unimaginable misery; they are speaking about the courage of the unbending, unyielding human spirit. And above all, the tones of the Terezin composers speak to us about the eternal hope for a better tomorrow.”

Despite their tragedies, the meaning of these composers’ and artists’ lives and music, their iron-like determination, defiance, and courage in asserting their will to live as fully as possible are profoundly inspirational and an eloquent, intense testimony of human dignity. Ballet Quad Cities honors them with this performance.

Ballet Quad Cities' Our Will to Live will be staged in Davenport on Saturday, October 8, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $15-25, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com. For more on the dance company itself, call (309)786-3779 and visit BalletQuadCities.com.