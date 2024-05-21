“Beer Beyond Germany: History of Brewing in the QC,” June 2 through October 20

Sunday, June 2, through Sunday, October 20

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

German breweries had a huge impact on the lives of Scott County citizens in their time, and in the German American Heritage Center's exhibition Beer Beyond Germany: History of Brewing in the QC, on display from June 2 through October 20, venue guests will have the chance to learn about historic breweries, how prohibition led to creative business ventures, and the booming brewing industry after the repeal of prohibition in the 1930s.

With a history of German beer detailed at LanguageAndLuxury.com, the site states: "Beer production in German monasteries dates back to around the year 1,000 AD. These beer-producing monasteries were predominantly located in Southern Germany, and some still exist and operate today, such as Kloster Andechs, St. Gallen Weijenstephan, and Weltenburg. Centuries ago, drinking beer was safer than drinking the water, and beer was regarded as safe, nutritious and caloric, even appropriate for small children. Beer became increasingly popular in Germany, especially after the enactment of the Beer Purity Law.

"Promulgated by the heads of the Bavarian estates under Bavarian Duke Wilhelm IV, the Beer Purity Law of 1516 mandated that all beer in Bavaria must be made only from barley, hops, and clean water. Up until that time, brewers around the world used a variety of different grains as the base for malt, including barley, rye, spelt, emmer wheat, semolina wheat, and even rice or maize. But the Bavarians found that when barley malt is mixed with a special type of Bavarian hops, found primarily in the region of Hallertau, north of Munich, an especially high quality of beer resulted. It was this combination that was considered when the Beer Purity Law was enacted, eventually being adopted throughout Germany and is still in effect today.

"Some three hundred years later, German and French scientists discovered the role that airborne fungi, or yeast, played in the fermentation process. Two separate strains of yeast were isolated and commercially produced for the beer brewing trade, each affecting the flavor of the beer. One yeast floats to the top at the end of the fermentation process (top-fermenting yeast) and the other sinks to the bottom (bottom-fermenting yeast). There was a beer 'revolution' in the 19th century in German-speaking countries that ushered in the creation of Pilsner, Bock and Export beers. German brewers emigrated and created beer empires in the Unites States, China, Japan, Mexico, and Africa. Through the 1980s, Germany had by far the greatest number of breweries in the world."

Beer Beyond Germany: History of Brewing in the QC will be on display at the German American Heritage Center from June 2 through October 20, with regular venue hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibit entrance is free with $3-5 museum admission, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.