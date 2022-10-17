Bert Kreischer, October 28

Friday, October 28, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Described by comedian, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author Marc Maron as “a gonzo warrior” and “one of the great American wild men,” standup comedian Kreischer brings his national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 28, his recent credits including the podcasts 2 Bears, 1 Cave and Bertcast and the popular Netflix specials Secret Time and Hey Big Boy.

Nicknamed “The Machine,” Kreischer achieved national fame via the 1997 Rolling Stone article “The Undergraduate,” a six-page piece that declared the Florida State University student the “Number-One Partier in the Nation.” That article eventually served as the inspiration for the Ryan Reynolds film comedy National Lampoon's Van Wilder, and after moving to New York and pursuing a standup career, Kreischer went on to host the FX variety series The X Show in 2000, which led to the airing of his own FX series – Hurt Bert – in 2004. That same year found him guest-starring in an episode of the Emmy-winning drama The Shield, and in addition to maintaining a busy tour schedule, Kreischer has appeared on Conan, Netflix's Comfortably Numb, and Comedy Central's Reality Bites Back.

Beyond his podcasting duties on Bertcast, Kreischer's non-fiction book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child was published in 2014. According to bestselling author and retired professional wrestler Mick Foley, Life of the Party proves that “Bert Kreischer is as fearless on the page as he is on the stage. You'll laugh out loud frequently, feel uncomfortable occasionally, and even feel a little warm and fuzzy … . You will always, always be entertained.” The comedian was also featured on the Travel Channel's reality series Bert the Conqueror, on which Kreischer traveled to amusement parks and other entertainment venues across the United States in order to experience thrilling rides and activities. Kreischer, who has a fear of heights, can be seen riding roller coasters and other amusement park rides as well as engaging in activities such as jumping off the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas and being fired from a human slingshot.

Bert Kreischer brings his "The Berty Boy Tour Relapse" to Moline on October 28, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $39.75-99.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.