Bix Block Parties and Quad-City Times Bix 7, July 23 and 24

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24

Various Locations, Downtown Davenport IA

Returning to downtown Davenport for the 47th time after an unplanned year off, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 will find runners and walkers taking on a seven-mile foot race alongside live bands and cheering crowds, with the July 23 and 24 weekend also featuring numerous block parties – hosted by more than 20 downtown-Davenport businesses – between the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the east to the Centennial Bridge on the west.

Taking place south of Second Street, from Perry to Iowa, will be the inaugural Party on Pershing, an event produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co., Backwater CrossFit, Chocolate Manor, Cookies & Dreams, Radisson Quad City Plaza, Artisan Grain, The Drawing Room, and The Gentlemen’s Barber. With food trucks located throughout the party, Friday's live-music offerings include Charlotte Blu from The Voice performing at 5 p.m., Scott Stowe at 6:30 p.m., and Prestige at 8 p.m. On the following day, Party on Pershing's live entertainment boasts: Donovan Gustafson (11 a.m.), Lewis Knudsen (1 p.m.), Chuck Murphy (3 p.m.), the Logan Springer Band (5 p.m.), Tim Stop (7 p.m.), DJ KT (9 p.m.), and Far Out 283 (10 p.m.).

Four additional block parties will be taking place over Bix weekend. Produced by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daiquiri Factory, and Kilkenny’s Pub, the Third Street Bix Bash Music Festival will feature two days' worth of talents performing on both July 23 and 24 between Ripley and Harrison, while between Main and Brady, the Bix Fest will feature food and live music in a weekend event produced by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille, and Analog Arcade Bar. On July 24, the Bad*ss Bix Bash at 320 LeClaire Street will find its fun produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Store and Artisan Grain Distillery. And after Saturday's race, the Bix Party at the Finish Line will commence in the Ruby's parking lot on Third Street, with Y&J Properties, Ruby's, and Java Java Cafe serving as the bash's producers.

Meanwhile, beginning at 8 a.m. on July 24, the largest non-marathon race in the Midwest gets underway in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, beginning at the foot of Brady Street. Founded in 1975 by Bettendorf resident John Hudetz and covering seven miles of Quad Cities territory, the inaugural race had a field consisting of 84 runners. Today, the Bix is often run by between 12,000 and 18,000 individuals, with such running legends as Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson, and Meb Keflezighi among those returning to compete this year. In addition to the Bix 7, other options for participants include the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run or walk up the Brady Street hill with live bands playing alongside the course, and the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 for ages 12 and under who traverse courses of seven-tenths of a mile, a half-mile, and, for the littlest kids, 70 yards. All Bix 7 competitors who cross the finish line are invited to the Quad-City Times parking lot afterward, where representatives from Walmart and other race sponsors, will be waiting with food, beverages, and fun.

For more information on the Quad-City Times Bix 7, visit Bix7.com, and for more on Party on Pershing and the weekend's other block parties, visit DowntownDavenport.com.