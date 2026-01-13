“Blues in the Quad Cities: A True American Artistic Creation,” January 25

Sunday, January 25, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Held in conjunction with the Davenport venue's new exhibition Play On! German Immigrants and the Quad Cities' Musical Legacy, the German American Heritage Center presents the fascinating program Blues in the Quad Cities: A True American Artistic Creation on January 25. This event in the popular "Kaffee und Kuchen" series hosted by Chris Stevens, and featuring a discussion on the history of the music genre's local roots and the rise of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, as well as performances of several songs.

Born on the south side of Galesburg, Illinois, Stevens grew up on the outer edge of Chicago. The blues boiled within his veins - tasty guitar licks, soulful whiskey-voice singing, plus, passionate playing and songwriting, Located within earshot of one of the largest railroad switchyards in the world, Stevens listened and learned the rhythms which drive his music. Having spent years studying and practicing, Stevens embraces the challenge of both crafting and covering songs with a focus on melody blended with skilled musicianship. And learning the signature licks of Eric Clapton, Freddie King, Otis Rush, Carlos Santana, Duane Allman, Buddy Guy, and many others helped Stevens bring a passionate, improvisational style of guitar and vocals to the studio and live performance stage.

As stated at MVBS.org, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's mission "is to ensure the future of a uniquely American art form by fostering greater public appreciation through performance, education, and preservation of the Blues Heritage." Founded in 1984, the award-winning Blues Society has had one of America’s most active blues music programs. Blues music is the organization's passion, and over the years, it has hosted a "who's who" of blues music performers in live events, blues music education, and recorded sessions. Now, the society's new digital presence allows the organization's members to share their passion with blues fans everywhere.

Also, since the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's blues-education program was founded in 1990, the group has educated thousands of people, focusing on K-12 programs in the schools, as well as through its BlueSkool at the award-winning Blues Fests. Now, virtual blues classes are also offered, with these professionally produced classes available free to anyone interested in learning more about this beloved American music genre.

Blues in the Quad Cities: A True American Artistic Creation will be presented at Davenport's German American Heritage Center on January 25, with refreshments for this “Kaffee und Kuchen” event served at 1:30 p.m. and the program beginning at 2 p.m. Participation is free for Heritage Center members and $8 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.