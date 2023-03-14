“Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up!”, March 17

Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

For all those students who took any opportunity to laugh at their teachers, they can now atone for it by laughing with teachers with teachers during the national tour stop of Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up!, a night of standup hilarity coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 17.

Known and revered as the biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers presents the some of the funniest teacher/comedians that America has to offer all on one stage. Their hysterical skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the Internet, and they’re all joining comic forces on the stage for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. Lovers of comedy are invited to put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series they've been binging, throw on their comfiest teacher tees, call their teacher besties, and burn off some of that stress that this school year has been dumping on them in a riotous night of hilarity.

Among those scheduled to perform in Davenport is Mike Rivera, a standup comedian who, after decades of award-winning comedy and classroom experience, won the title "America’s Most Hilarious Teacher" on ABC’s The View. Having been seen on HBO, Showtime, and on comedy stages around the world, Rivera has also been a crowd favorite at teaching conventions, delivering “teachable moments” packed with high-energy humor. Among the comedy greats he has worked with are Ellen Degeneres, Bob Saget, David Coulier, Jay Mohr, Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Regan, and the late Bill Hicks, and Rivera has toured the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean, rolling through a fast-paced set chock-full of clever observations and quick-witted jokes.

Also advertised to appear at the Adler Theatre's tour stop are: KC Mack, a standup comedian and screenwriter who has competed on the hit TV series America's Got Talent; Devin Siebold, whose credits include hosting the popular podcast Crying in My Car: A Podcast for Teachers; Tell Williams, who has become a viral sensation with more than a million TikTok followers for his hilarious activist videos that highlight life as a gay teacher; and Andrea Caspari, the high-school teacher who brings a uniquely funny voice to the stage as the rare "clean" comedian.

The national tour of Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! lands in Davenport on March 17, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $35-55, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.