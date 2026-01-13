Ballet Quad Cities' “Dorothy Goes to Oz,” January 24

Saturday, January 24, 1 p.m.

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Delivering their first stage offering of the year, as well as the professional dance company's first Family Day at the Ballet for 2026, the talents of Rock Island's Ballet Quad Cities will present a special, free performance at Moline's Black Box Theatre on January 24, Dorothy Goes to Oz a delightful, half-hour tale of friendship and teamwork adapted by L. Frank Baum's storybook classic.

In their performance of Dorothy Goes to Oz, the gifted dancers of Ballet Quad Cities invite kids of all ages to join the little girl from Kansas and her companions on an adventure-filled journey. With a little help from Glinda the Good Witch, Baum's unforgettable characters will dance down the yellow-brick road and uncover the smarts, heart, and courage they need to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West. These four unlikely friends embrace their differences and use their personal strengths to support one another and work toward a common goal – to get to Oz. Through their struggle to overcome the Wicked Witch’s unkind behavior, they discover that the qualities they wished for were inside each of them all along. This 30-minute afternoon performance is followed by a meet-and-greet with the the dancers, and all children in attendance will receive a gift bag containing treats, stickers, coupons, and home activities.

Since 1996, Ballet Quad Cities has brought professional classical and contemporary dance to the region through outstanding performances and innovative educational programs for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to being the longest running fully professional ballet company in the region, well-established partnerships with diverse cultural and arts organizations within and beyond the Quad Cities enrich the company's work and the work of its partners. Ballet Quad Cities also uses ballet to facilitate literacy, support social-emotional development, and encourage physical activity with outreach in local schools, libraries, youth centers, and organizations that serve people with disabilities. As a nonprofit ballet company, Ballet Quad Cities makes art accessible and affordable to everyone. Its board of directors has committed to give all area students an opportunity to enjoy live ballet, keep ticket prices affordable, and provide outreach programs to local students and adults.

Ballet Quad Cities' Dorothy Goes to Oz will be presented at Moline's Black Box Theatre on January 24, admission to the 1 p.m. performance is free, seating is limited, and more information is available by calling (309)786-3779 and visiting BalletQuadCities.com.