13 Jan 2026

Ballet Quad Cities' “Dorothy Goes to Oz,” January 24

By Reader Staff

Ballet Quad Cities' “Dorothy Goes to Oz" at the Black Box Theatre -- January 24.

Saturday, January 24, 1 p.m.

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Delivering their first stage offering of the year, as well as the professional dance company's first Family Day at the Ballet for 2026, the talents of Rock Island's Ballet Quad Cities will present a special, free performance at Moline's Black Box Theatre on January 24, Dorothy Goes to Oz a delightful, half-hour tale of friendship and teamwork adapted by L. Frank Baum's storybook classic.

In their performance of Dorothy Goes to Oz, the gifted dancers of Ballet Quad Cities invite kids of all ages to join the little girl from Kansas and her companions on an adventure-filled journey. With a little help from Glinda the Good Witch, Baum's unforgettable characters will dance down the yellow-brick road and uncover the smarts, heart, and courage they need to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West. These four unlikely friends embrace their differences and use their personal strengths to support one another and work toward a common goal – to get to Oz. Through their struggle to overcome the Wicked Witch’s unkind behavior, they discover that the qualities they wished for were inside each of them all along. This 30-minute afternoon performance is followed by a meet-and-greet with the the dancers, and all children in attendance will receive a gift bag containing treats, stickers, coupons, and home activities.

Since 1996, Ballet Quad Cities has brought professional classical and contemporary dance to the region through outstanding performances and innovative educational programs for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to being the longest running fully professional ballet company in the region, well-established partnerships with diverse cultural and arts organizations within and beyond the Quad Cities enrich the company's work and the work of its partners. Ballet Quad Cities also uses ballet to facilitate literacy, support social-emotional development, and encourage physical activity with outreach in local schools, libraries, youth centers, and organizations that serve people with disabilities. As a nonprofit ballet company, Ballet Quad Cities makes art accessible and affordable to everyone. Its board of directors has committed to give all area students an opportunity to enjoy live ballet, keep ticket prices affordable, and provide outreach programs to local students and adults.

Ballet Quad Cities' Dorothy Goes to Oz will be presented at Moline's Black Box Theatre on January 24, admission to the 1 p.m. performance is free, seating is limited, and more information is available by calling (309)786-3779 and visiting BalletQuadCities.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar