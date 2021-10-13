Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco Party at the Club,” October 21 and 22

Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA

Those of a certain age, yours truly among them, may recall some of their personal outfits from the 1970s with horror. But blending horror with the Bee Gees era will absolutely be intentional on October 21 and 22, when Ballet Quad Cities hosts its fall fundraising performances of Halloween Disco Party at the Club – two nights of groovy/spooky vignettes performed at Davenport's Outing Club by the talents of the Quad Cities' professional dance company.

Those evenings will serve as Ballet Quad Cities' annual fall fundraising performances, and as Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director Courtney Lyon says, “We've done different versions of this show for several years now. In the past, when we did Dracula, we would make kind of an Act I to that ballet, because it was a one act. We'd start with a light, fun, 20-minute opener. So [Halloween Party at the Disco] is like an extended version of that. Instead of a 20-minute opener, though, this is a full evening – two acts that showcase the dancers individually and in small groups.”

Choreographed by Lyon and Ballet Quad Cities Assistant Associate Emily Kate Long, the show's chosen dance vignettes blend a disco theme with a Halloween theme, and are sure to feature at least a few tunes that patrons who remember the 1970s will be familiar with.

“One of them is a piece called 'Fifth of Beethoven,'” says Lyon, “which is Beethoven's fifth turned into disco music. But then some of the pieces are, like, musical mash-ups that have a Halloween theme, but don't have words. We're calling this a variety show because it's about an hour long and there are all these different styls of dance – we just wanted to find really fun, dance-able music. And a lot of it, yes, is en pointe. But disco en pointe is so much fun. It's got a lot of personality.

“So the whole evening,” she continues, “is spooky-themed, but very theatrical and very entertaining, and there are a lot of different costumes.” Including, she adds, the ones hopefully worn by the show's audiences, who can compete for prizes in the evenings' “Best Dressed Contest.”

“When we did our fundraiser last year,” says Lyon, “we did encourage people in the audience to dress up, and they did, so we thought we'd do that again but give it a more cohesive theme. So we're inviting people to dress up in their disco best – or their Halloween best. I personally think those '70s outfits are pretty fun, so we're asking people to show their creativity. Go for the gold.”

And what, pray tell, will Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director be wearing to the Halloween Disco Party at the Disco?

“I'm working on it,” says Lyon with a laugh. “I'm trying not to make it any more important than any other costume there. But I do love a good theme.”

Performances of Ballet Quad Cities' Halloween Disco Party at the Disco will take place at Davenport's Outing Club at 7:30 p.m. on October 21 and 22, doors for the presentations are at 5:30 p.m., and the entertainment will be preceded by a '70s-style buffet featuring mixed green salad with Green Goddess dressing, meatloaf, Chicken a la King, green-bean casserole, rice pilaf, and cherries jubilee. Options of plated Parmesan risotto with roasted vegetables and child's chicken strips with fries and fruit are also available.

Admission is $35-70, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-3779 and visiting BalletQuadCities.com.