13 Oct 2021

Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco Party at the Club,” October 21 and 22

By Mike Schulz

Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco Party at the Club" at the Davenport Outing Club -- October 21 and 22.

Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA

Those of a certain age, yours truly among them, may recall some of their personal outfits from the 1970s with horror. But blending horror with the Bee Gees era will absolutely be intentional on October 21 and 22, when Ballet Quad Cities hosts its fall fundraising performances of Halloween Disco Party at the Club – two nights of groovy/spooky vignettes performed at Davenport's Outing Club by the talents of the Quad Cities' professional dance company.

Those evenings will serve as Ballet Quad Cities' annual fall fundraising performances, and as Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director Courtney Lyon says, “We've done different versions of this show for several years now. In the past, when we did Dracula, we would make kind of an Act I to that ballet, because it was a one act. We'd start with a light, fun, 20-minute opener. So [Halloween Party at the Disco] is like an extended version of that. Instead of a 20-minute opener, though, this is a full evening – two acts that showcase the dancers individually and in small groups.”

Choreographed by Lyon and Ballet Quad Cities Assistant Associate Emily Kate Long, the show's chosen dance vignettes blend a disco theme with a Halloween theme, and are sure to feature at least a few tunes that patrons who remember the 1970s will be familiar with.

“One of them is a piece called 'Fifth of Beethoven,'” says Lyon, “which is Beethoven's fifth turned into disco music. But then some of the pieces are, like, musical mash-ups that have a Halloween theme, but don't have words. We're calling this a variety show because it's about an hour long and there are all these different styls of dance – we just wanted to find really fun, dance-able music. And a lot of it, yes, is en pointe. But disco en pointe is so much fun. It's got a lot of personality.

“So the whole evening,” she continues, “is spooky-themed, but very theatrical and very entertaining, and there are a lot of different costumes.” Including, she adds, the ones hopefully worn by the show's audiences, who can compete for prizes in the evenings' “Best Dressed Contest.”

“When we did our fundraiser last year,” says Lyon, “we did encourage people in the audience to dress up, and they did, so we thought we'd do that again but give it a more cohesive theme. So we're inviting people to dress up in their disco best – or their Halloween best. I personally think those '70s outfits are pretty fun, so we're asking people to show their creativity. Go for the gold.”

And what, pray tell, will Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director be wearing to the Halloween Disco Party at the Disco?

“I'm working on it,” says Lyon with a laugh. “I'm trying not to make it any more important than any other costume there. But I do love a good theme.”

Performances of Ballet Quad Cities' Halloween Disco Party at the Disco will take place at Davenport's Outing Club at 7:30 p.m. on October 21 and 22, doors for the presentations are at 5:30 p.m., and the entertainment will be preceded by a '70s-style buffet featuring mixed green salad with Green Goddess dressing, meatloaf, Chicken a la King, green-bean casserole, rice pilaf, and cherries jubilee. Options of plated Parmesan risotto with roasted vegetables and child's chicken strips with fries and fruit are also available.

Admission is $35-70, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-3779 and visiting BalletQuadCities.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #989 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar