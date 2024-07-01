01 Jul 2024

Brad Upton, July 18

By Reader Staff

Brad Upton at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room -- July 18.

Thursday, July 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A former grade-school teacher who, in his career as a standup, has performed alongside the likes of the Smothers Brothers, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and George Jones, Seattle-based comedian Brad Upton headlines two July 18 performances at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, the popular touring presence famed for such TV specials as I'm Not Done Yet! and Will Be Funny for Money.

Upton was teaching the fourth grade and coaching high school track in Pasco, Washington, when he first stepped on stage for an open-mic night in 1984. He quickly decided that he preferred standup to teaching, so he quit his day job in June of 1986 and never looked back. He made several cable TV appearances in the early 1990s, headlined comedy clubs from coast to coast, opened for major music acts, and was hired to perform at corporate events. Despite his success, Upton never sought the brighter lights of Los Angeles or New York, and chose instead to remain based in Seattle, where he and his wife of 35 years raised their now-28-year-old son and 26–year old daughter and he could continue his on-stage "hobby."

As Upton's reputation grew and his work became renowned, the comic began working on the occasional cruise ship in 1999. He then won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival in 2002 and appeared at Caesars Palace as part of the HBO Comedy Festival. He toured briefly with the late, great Joan Rivers, and has spent the past 15 years as the opening act for the legendary Johnny Mathis. Upton has also been seen in concert with Glen Campbell, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson, Pam Tillis, Joe Diffie, Lewis Black, and Jeff Foxworthy, among other talents.

Meanwhile, Upton's 2019 Dry Bar comedy special Boomer Triggers Gen-Z Snowflakes, with 16.1 million views on YouTube, is the second-most viewed comedy special on the planet. Its viral fame sent the album to number one on the iTunes Charts and drove his ensuing special I'm Not Done Yet to new heights. Collectively, the clips and full specials have garnered well over 200 million views across all platforms and continue to build momentum from newfound fans all across the country. Upton's immense Internet fame also drew the attention of the iconic Grand Ole Opry, where he had the honor to make his debut in September of 2019, and the comedian has since become a regular guest.

Brad Upton brings his cross-country tour to Davenport's Rhythm Room for two shows on July 18, admission to the 7 and 9:30 p.m. performances is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar