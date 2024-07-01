Brad Upton, July 18

Thursday, July 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A former grade-school teacher who, in his career as a standup, has performed alongside the likes of the Smothers Brothers, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and George Jones, Seattle-based comedian Brad Upton headlines two July 18 performances at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, the popular touring presence famed for such TV specials as I'm Not Done Yet! and Will Be Funny for Money.

Upton was teaching the fourth grade and coaching high school track in Pasco, Washington, when he first stepped on stage for an open-mic night in 1984. He quickly decided that he preferred standup to teaching, so he quit his day job in June of 1986 and never looked back. He made several cable TV appearances in the early 1990s, headlined comedy clubs from coast to coast, opened for major music acts, and was hired to perform at corporate events. Despite his success, Upton never sought the brighter lights of Los Angeles or New York, and chose instead to remain based in Seattle, where he and his wife of 35 years raised their now-28-year-old son and 26–year old daughter and he could continue his on-stage "hobby."

As Upton's reputation grew and his work became renowned, the comic began working on the occasional cruise ship in 1999. He then won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival in 2002 and appeared at Caesars Palace as part of the HBO Comedy Festival. He toured briefly with the late, great Joan Rivers, and has spent the past 15 years as the opening act for the legendary Johnny Mathis. Upton has also been seen in concert with Glen Campbell, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson, Pam Tillis, Joe Diffie, Lewis Black, and Jeff Foxworthy, among other talents.

Meanwhile, Upton's 2019 Dry Bar comedy special Boomer Triggers Gen-Z Snowflakes, with 16.1 million views on YouTube, is the second-most viewed comedy special on the planet. Its viral fame sent the album to number one on the iTunes Charts and drove his ensuing special I'm Not Done Yet to new heights. Collectively, the clips and full specials have garnered well over 200 million views across all platforms and continue to build momentum from newfound fans all across the country. Upton's immense Internet fame also drew the attention of the iconic Grand Ole Opry, where he had the honor to make his debut in September of 2019, and the comedian has since become a regular guest.

Brad Upton brings his cross-country tour to Davenport's Rhythm Room for two shows on July 18, admission to the 7 and 9:30 p.m. performances is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.