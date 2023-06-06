Virtual Presentation: “Braiding Sweetgrass: A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer,” June 21

Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries

A John Burroughs Medal Award winner and 2022 recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" Award will take part in a virtual program offered by Illinois Libraries Present and the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries, her June 21 event Braiding Sweetgrass: A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer treating participants to an audience with the bestselling author and director of Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

In her insightful and inspiring talk, Kimmerer will share her unique perspective on the interconnectedness of humans and nature and the importance of recognizing and respecting the gifts of the earth. She will delve into her own experiences as a botanist, indigenous science professor, and environmental advocate, and offer insights into her journey of learning to listen to the voice of the natural world. With the author's 2014 book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge & the Teachings of Plants, having sold more than 500,000 copies to date, this is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most important voices in the movement toward a more sustainable and equitable future, and a chance to be inspired to make positive changes in your own life and community.

A mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Kimmerer's first book Gathering Moss: A Natural & Cultural History of Mosses was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing, and her other work has appeared in Orion, Whole Terrain, and numerous scientific journals. She tours widely and has been featured on NPR’s On Being with Krista Tippett, and in 2015, Kimmerer addressed the general assembly of the United Nations on the topic of “Healing Our Relationship with Nature.” Kimmerer is also a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, whose mission is to create programs which draw on the wisdom of both indigenous and scientific knowledge for our shared goals of sustainability. She holds a BS in Botany from SUNY ESF, an MS and PhD in Botany from the University of Wisconsin, and is the author of numerous scientific papers on plant ecology, bryophyte ecology, traditional knowledge and restoration ecology.

Braiding Sweetgrass: A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer will take place at 7 p.m. on June 21, participation in the online event is free, and more information is available by visiting calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, and calling (309)524-2470 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.